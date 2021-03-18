Bills Part Ways With Matt Barkley - Will He Retire?

The Buffalo Bills have announced they are signing a one year deal with Chicago QB, Mitch Trubisky, and will part ways with QB Matt Barkley.

It is a tale of two class-acts. Former USC quarterback, Matt Barkley, is leaving the Bills after three seasons behind starting QB, Josh Allen.

Barkley posted his love for Buffalo on Twitter Thursday afternoon, after news broke that the Bills were agreeing to a one-year deal with former Chicago Bears quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky.

Heather Prusack of CBS affiliate in Buffalo, informed the public on Twitter that Buffalo's Thursday press conference started an hour late due to GM Brandon Beane wanting to call Barkley after the Trubisky deal was finalized.

Barkley was drafted by the Eagles in 2013 and has since started in seven games. He has played a total of 19 games in the NFL, including eight appearances behind Allen.

There was speculation that Barkley would be competing with the Bills' 2020 fifth round draft pick, Jake Fromm, for the QB2 spot. It seems now that Trubisky will assume that role.

Fromm played college football at Georgia and was drafted during the pandemic. Like every other 2020 draft pick, he had quite the unusual rookie year.

After making it to the AFC Championship game in 2020, it is likely Buffalo has high aspirations for the 2021 season.

So where does this leave Matt Barkley?

He played two years with the Eagles, two back-to-back years with the Cardinals, one year with the Bears, and three years with the Bills. He arrived in Buffalo as a free agent in 2018, and after being released on Thursday, he will become a free agent yet again.

Now the question remains, will he continue his career or call it a day? Stay tuned to find out...

