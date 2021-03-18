FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Bills Part Ways With Matt Barkley - Will He Retire?

The Buffalo Bills have announced they are signing a one year deal with Chicago QB, Mitch Trubisky, and will part ways with QB Matt Barkley.
Author:
Publish date:

It is a tale of two class-acts. Former USC quarterback, Matt Barkley, is leaving the Bills after three seasons behind starting QB, Josh Allen.

Barkley posted his love for Buffalo on Twitter Thursday afternoon, after news broke that the Bills were agreeing to a one-year deal with former Chicago Bears quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky.

Heather Prusack of CBS affiliate in Buffalo, informed the public on Twitter that Buffalo's Thursday press conference started an hour late due to GM Brandon Beane wanting to call Barkley after the Trubisky deal was finalized.

Barkley was drafted by the Eagles in 2013 and has since started in seven games. He has played a total of 19 games in the NFL, including eight appearances behind Allen.

There was speculation that Barkley would be competing with the Bills' 2020 fifth round draft pick, Jake Fromm, for the QB2 spot. It seems now that Trubisky will assume that role.

Fromm played college football at Georgia and was drafted during the pandemic. Like every other 2020 draft pick, he had quite the unusual rookie year. 

After making it to the AFC Championship game in 2020, it is likely Buffalo has high aspirations for the 2021 season. 

So where does this leave Matt Barkley?

He played two years with the Eagles, two back-to-back years with the Cardinals, one year with the Bears, and three years with the Bills. He arrived in Buffalo as a free agent in 2018, and after being released on Thursday, he will become a free agent yet again.

Now the question remains, will he continue his career or call it a day? Stay tuned to find out...

-----

You may also like:

[Could JuJu Smith-Schuster and Sam Darnold Become Teammates in 2021?]

[NCAA Reports Positive COVID-19 Test Prior To March Madness]

[Report: Options For Darnold Trade Are 'Dwindling']

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

USATSI_15517565
Football

Bills Part Ways With Matt Barkley - Will He Retire?

Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 10.59.54 AM
Recruiting

Two USC 21' Commits Named Team Captains

USATSI_15391233
Football

Report: Smith-Schuster and Darnold Could Be Teammates In 2021

USATSI_15732026
Basketball

Kevin Porter Jr. Proving He Should Be A Building Block Of The Future

Screen Shot 2021-03-15 at 4.59.03 PM
Basketball

NCAA Reports Positive COVID-19 Tests Prior To March Madness

USATSI_10386903
Recruiting

Why Resuming High School Football in California Benefits Pac-12 Schools

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 2.43.20 PM
Football

Report: Options For Darnold Trade Are 'Dwindling'

USC_Basketball_No_19_NCAA_Power_36_Ranki-600600c4fb74df5fefe87275_Jan_18_2021_22_22_08
Basketball

How Difficult Is USC's Path Through March Madness?