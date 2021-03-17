Report: Options For Darnold Trade Are 'Dwindling'

The former USC quarterback's NFL future remains up in the air.

Former USC star Sam Darnold may not be a free agent, but his future in the NFL remains unclear.

After a tough 2020 season leading the Jets as QB1, New York finished with a 2-14 record. Darnold finished [2020] with a completion percentage of 57.6%, 2,208 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas made an executive decision firing former head coach Adam Gase following a rocky season, but has yet to decide on the fait of the former first-round pick.

Douglas did publicly state earlier this month, “I will answer the call if it’s made,” when asked if he’d listen to offers for Darnold.

“As it pertains to Sam, Sam’s, we think, a dynamic player in this league with unbelievable talent and who really, really has a chance to really hit his outstanding potential moving forward."

“But, you know, like I said earlier, if calls are made, I will answer.”

Douglas also told media outlets, "Obviously, we’re in the process of getting as much information as we can leading up through free agency and the draft.”

However, with free agency in full-swing and trades happening left and right are the Jet's trade options for Darnold narrowing?

Per ESPN, "If the Jets are planning to trade Darnold, their options are dwindling. It's not their fault. They're performing due diligence on the incoming class of quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL draft, and the prospects' pro days won't be wrapped up until the end of the month -- BYU's Zach Wilson on March 26, Ohio State's Justin Fields on March 30. The way we hear it, Jets general manager Joe Douglas has a particular affinity for Wilson."

However, Rich Cimini, ESPN writer, believes that New York's best bet is to keep Darnold for another year.

"The prudent move is to keep Darnold and auction the No. 2 overall pick, parlaying that choice into multiple picks -- the best way to improve their talent-starved roster. Neither Wilson nor Fields is a sure thing, so running it back with Darnold makes sense despite the obvious financial benefit to trading him and drafting a replacement." [ESPN]

