Report: Smith-Schuster and Darnold Could Be Teammates In 2021

Free agency is well underway, but news on JuJu Smith-Schuster's new contract remains hush-hush.

The Steelers wideout finished his rookie contract after four years with Pittsburgh, and can be signed by any team going into next season.

There have been mixed messages coming from Smith-Schuster when considering a future in Pittsburgh. Back in February the former USC Trojan told TMZ Sports, "At the end of the day, I want to have my legacy in Pittsburgh and retire there...I don't want to leave."

However, on Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the California native has been telling teammates that he is 'likely headed elsewhere'.

Despite the 24-year old being a desirable free agent, the question remains, why hasn't he signed a new contract?

NBCSports Mike Florio writes, "Obviously, he hasn’t gotten an offer that he likes. Given that his name hasn’t even come up suggests that teams have been aware of his contractual expectations, and that no one is willing to give him whatever he may be looking for.

The challenge when it comes to paying Smith-Schuster comes from the fact that he’s a No. 2 receiver. So if he gets something like $18 million per year from a new team, that team’s No. 1 receiver instantly will want more — unless it’s a team with a player on a rookie contract that can’t yet be re-done."

- UPDATE -

According to Ian Rapoport, "The #Jets have been having conversations with #Steelers FA WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, sources say, a potential target in their offense. Despite having signed Corey Davis, NYJ may not be done adding playmakers. Smith-Schuster is one to watch."

