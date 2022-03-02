Cal Bears Hire Former USC DL Coach Vic So'oto

The Cal Bears hired former USC assistant coach Vic So'oto to serve as the teams new outside linebackers coach. The news was announced Tuesday, in a press release provided by Cal Athletics.

"Vic is one of the nation's top rising young coaches and recruiters," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said.

"He has a versatile coaching skill set having developed both defensive linemen and outside linebackers, which will help him in our defense. Vic also establishes strong and genuine relationships with players and recruits, and having recently played at the highest level, he has a strong understanding of what it takes to be successful. Vic is well-respected, dedicated to coaching and teaching others, and will be a great addition to our staff."

So'oto spent two seasons at USC [2020-21] before parting ways with the program. He served as the Trojans' defensive line coach/outside linebackers coach under former head coach Clay Helton.

So'oto was hired by the Colorado Buffaloes on Dec. 30, and spent nearly 60 days with the program. Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell said So'oto's quick departure was due to 'family related' circumstances.

"It is disappointing we're losing Vic after just two months, but this is purely family related," Dorrell said according to 247Sports. "He has five young children and with most of both sides of his family living in California, they can use the additional support. So we understand why he wants to take advantage of an opportunity to move back and be closer to them."

Prior to So'oto's stints at Colorado and USC, the 34-year old coached at Virginia. He served as a graduate defensive assistant in 2016 and defensive line coach from 2017-19. So'oto now returns to the sunshine state, and will work under Cal head coach Justin Wilcox and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon.

"I'm looking forward to joining the Cal football program, making contributions to the tremendous staff coach Wilcox has put together and learning from some of the best minds in football," So'oto said in a statement. "It's been a goal of mine to coach outside linebackers and broaden my impact on the defense. I can't wait to get started."

