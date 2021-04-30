Former USC DL Caleb Tremblay Transfers to SEC School

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 23, Caleb Tremblay has found a new home.

California native, Caleb Tremblay, is making his way out of California and heading to Knoxville, Tennessee.

The former USC defensive lineman entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 23 and quickly found himself a new home.

Tremblay spent three seasons with the USC Trojans after transferring from junior college in 2018.

He had a strong 2019 campaign playing in 11 games and tallying 16 tackles with two sacks. He appeared in four games during the 2020 season.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's Volunteer Country Tremblay detailed his decision to commit to Tennessee.

"My mindset during all this was I don't have four or five years somewhere like a high school recruit," Tremblay said of making the decision to commit to Tennessee. "So, my decision was not a decision like that. This decision is a seven to eight-month trip, and I feel like Tennessee has all the resources and opportunities to allow me to be successful, and I really feel like that is why I chose Tennessee."

"I really feel like it is an amazing coaching staff, and everything checks off all of the boxes. It is an amazing football town, and Tennessee has some amazing fans. Everything about Tennessee gets me fired up. For me, this is almost like a business trip. I am really just excited to get down there and go to work."

-----

