Why Caleb Williams Was Quietly The Biggest Winner Of NFL Week 11
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams helped lead the surging squad to their third consecutive contest and their seventh victory in the last eight contests overall, and improved to a 7-3 record on the season. The Bears now sit alone atop the NFC North standings for the first time since the 2018 season.
The former USC Trojan Heisman Trophy winner was not at his best on Sunday, only completing 50% of his passes for a 16/32 and 192 passing yard stat line, but protected the football and showed next-level sack avoidance to beat the Minnesota Vikings’ vaunted blitz and pressure looks.
Williams was blitzed on 78 percent of his true dropbacks by the Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores. No matter who is at quarterback, that will be a tough day at the office, but especially against the Vikings' defense and their stable of pass rushers and linebackers. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but Williams is finding a way to find a way.
Williams has now been the orchestrator of five game-winning drives this season, a single-season Chicago Bears franchise record. There wasn’t the usual splash play where Williams shows off the arm talent that reminded you of the USC Trojan days, but Williams is growing, and the progression is clear.
How Caleb Williams Is Leading The Bears
"It doesn't matter when, it doesn't matter how, it doesn't matter who, we've got the guys, we've got the coaches," Caleb Williams said. "We live in the known and so when our moment comes, when their moment comes, whoever it is, we'll make the play. We've got to be better throughout the game, but when it comes down to it, we know we're going to make the plays at the right moment, the right time and we're going to win the game."
Williams has proven to carry himself like a player far beyond his second season in terms of how he handles his leadership role, and he’s beginning to play like it as well. Social media discourse and talk show banter aside, Williams is headed in the proper direction, and above all, he’s winning football games.
"I think the belief that we've grown within the locker room is what changed," Williams said. "That's been the biggest thing throughout the season so far is the belief, and when you have belief, when you have trust between each other, these moments don't seem too big. These moments are a lot smaller. Everybody's a lot more focused. Everybody's a lot more poised when something goes wrong."
While his contemporaries may be in the headlines more often, Williams has grown into the leader of a team that leads their division 11 weeks into the season, and he’s breaking franchise records along the way. The Bears have to continue to improve, but the foundation they have built, with Williams as the leader, has already been set.
USC fans are certainly proud to see Williams stick through a coaching transition to new coach Ben Johnson and show the NFL what he is made of.
During his Heisman Trophy season at USC, Williams finished with 42 passing touchdowns and five interceptions, averaging 13.6 yards per completed pass.