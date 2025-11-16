Three Biggest Takeaways From USC's Comeback Win vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
With their backs against the wall and College Football Playoff hopes on the line in a rainy environment at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the No. 17 USC Trojans overcame their largest halftime deficit of the season to defeat the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes 26-21.
The Trojans improve to 8-2 with the win and remain undefeated at home this season. USC will have one more home game, aiming to finish the regular season with an undefeated record at the Coliseum. Here are some of the major takeaways from the Trojans' come-from-behind victory over the Hawkeyes.
A Tale Of Two Halves For USC's Defense
The Hawkeyes found success in the nasty elements early, both through the air and on the ground, taking a 21-10 lead heading into halftime. Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski, who came into Saturday's game with a touchdown in every game this season, threw for 107 yards on 8-of-11 passing and a rushing score in the first half. Gronowski also had a receiving touchdown on a trick play in the second quarter.
The Hawkeyes dominanted at the line of scrimmage as running back Kamari Moulton was dominant on the ground with seven carries for 51 yards in the first half.
In the second half, with their season on the line, the Trojans rose to the occasion, holding the Hawkeyes to no points. USC made impactful plays up front on defense after struggling in the second half, and freshman defensive end Jakheem Stewart's first career interception in the third quarter with the Trojans down by two was a momentum-changing moment in the game.
Defending the run and winning the battle at the line of scrimmage will be a huge key for USC's defense when it faces the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on the road in Eugene next week. The Ducks have one of the best running back groups in the country, and how USC's rush defense performs against the group will be the difference.
Jayden Maiava and Makai Lemon's Connection Highlights USC's Second Half Comeback
Throughout the season, USC's Jayden Maiava has formed one of the best quarterback-to-wide receiver connections with Makai Lemon. That connection was on full display during USC's second-half comeback as Maiava found Lemon on big pass plays that helped the Trojans rally to win.
Maiava threw for 254 yards and one touchdown on 23-of-32 passing in the win over the Hawkeyes. Fresh off his season-high receiving performance in USC's 38-17 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats, Lemon collected 10 receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown.
Maiava also found wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane on several key plays in the win. Lane finished the game with seven receptions for 65 yards. USC's wide receivers have been the motor of the Trojans' offensive rhythm the entire season, and the impact that the group has heading into the last two games of the regular season will be critical in their playoff chase.
Entering the game, Iowa's defense had excelled at limiting explosive plays. The Hawkeyes' defense found success in that regard in the first half, but with halftime adjustments, USC found holes in Iowa's defense to capitalize on with explosive pass plays, which proved to be a deciding factor in the game.
Lincoln Riley Adds Another Signature Win This Season
As the Trojans began the 2025 season, there were many questions about whether coach Lincoln Riley could lead USC to wins in big games. While USC has two road losses, including a third consecutive defeat to No. 9 Notre Dame, which a majority of fans would like to have back, Riley has delivered with many key wins for the Trojans this season.
Saturday's win against the Hawkeyes was the second victory against a current AP Top 25 team this season for Riley and the Trojans. The other came on Oct. 11 against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines at the Coliseum.
The Trojans also earned a signature road win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 1. With three signature wins in his back pocket this season, Riley looks to lead USC to another against their former bitter Pac-12 rival, Oregon, on Nov. 22.