Questionable Facemask Penalty In Pivotal USC Game vs. Iowa

The No. 17 USC Trojans are in a close game late against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. One of the biggest plays of the game came in the third quarter, where USC was not called for a facemask penalty.

Cory Pappas

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans are in a close one against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa got off to a strong start in the first half and took a 21-10 lead in the break. The Trojans came out strong in the second half, going on a pair of scoring drives to cut the deficit to one possession, 21-19

On the ensuing Iowa possession, the Trojans got away with a clear facemask with the Hawkeyes approaching midfield. This ended up costing Iowa big time. 

USC Gets Away With Facemask

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Iowa had the ball at their own 38-yard line on 2nd and 10 with a 21-19 lead in the third quarter. Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton carried the ball six yards, but clearly had his facemask pulled as he was being taken to the ground. 

It was about as clear a facemask as there can be, but the referees did not see it. This set up an Iowa 3rd down and 4 at the 44-yard line. On the very next play, quarterback Mark Gronowski had his pass deflected, winding up in the arms of USC freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart for an interception. 

This missed facemask completely flipped the game. If it were called correctly, Iowa would have had a 1st and 10 on the USC side of the field. Instead, the Trojans got the ball at the Iowa 44-yard line down just two points. 

Trojans Capitalize on Turnover

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Following the Stewart interception, USC drove down with the short field to score a go-ahead touchdown. Running back Bryan Jackson’s one-yard touchdown gave USC a 26-21 lead. 

To make matters worse for Iowa, they have got called for multiple pass interference penalties to extend USC drives. If Iowa had the facemasxk called in their favor, it could be a completely different ball game. But USC did what good teams do and capitalized. 

Makai Lemon Making Case for Being Best Receiver in Country

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon has been the star of the show for the USC offense againt Iowa. That has been a constant theme all season for USC. Thus far against Iowa, Lemon has a game high nine receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. He’s now over 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Heading into the day, Lemon had 61 receptions for 937 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been quarterback Jayden Maiava’s favorite target. Lemon has more receiving yards than anyone else in a Power Four conference this season. 

He has made a real case for himself to be considered for the Fred Biletnikoff award. The Biletnikoff is awarded to there best wide receiver in the country. The last Trojan to win this was Marquise Lee in 2012. Lee had 118 receptions for 1,721 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Lee was eventually selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

