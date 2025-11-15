Questionable Facemask Penalty In Pivotal USC Game vs. Iowa
The No. 17 USC Trojans are in a close one against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa got off to a strong start in the first half and took a 21-10 lead in the break. The Trojans came out strong in the second half, going on a pair of scoring drives to cut the deficit to one possession, 21-19
On the ensuing Iowa possession, the Trojans got away with a clear facemask with the Hawkeyes approaching midfield. This ended up costing Iowa big time.
USC Gets Away With Facemask
Iowa had the ball at their own 38-yard line on 2nd and 10 with a 21-19 lead in the third quarter. Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton carried the ball six yards, but clearly had his facemask pulled as he was being taken to the ground.
It was about as clear a facemask as there can be, but the referees did not see it. This set up an Iowa 3rd down and 4 at the 44-yard line. On the very next play, quarterback Mark Gronowski had his pass deflected, winding up in the arms of USC freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart for an interception.
This missed facemask completely flipped the game. If it were called correctly, Iowa would have had a 1st and 10 on the USC side of the field. Instead, the Trojans got the ball at the Iowa 44-yard line down just two points.
Trojans Capitalize on Turnover
Following the Stewart interception, USC drove down with the short field to score a go-ahead touchdown. Running back Bryan Jackson’s one-yard touchdown gave USC a 26-21 lead.
To make matters worse for Iowa, they have got called for multiple pass interference penalties to extend USC drives. If Iowa had the facemasxk called in their favor, it could be a completely different ball game. But USC did what good teams do and capitalized.
Makai Lemon Making Case for Being Best Receiver in Country
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon has been the star of the show for the USC offense againt Iowa. That has been a constant theme all season for USC. Thus far against Iowa, Lemon has a game high nine receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. He’s now over 1,000 receiving yards this season.
Heading into the day, Lemon had 61 receptions for 937 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been quarterback Jayden Maiava’s favorite target. Lemon has more receiving yards than anyone else in a Power Four conference this season.
He has made a real case for himself to be considered for the Fred Biletnikoff award. The Biletnikoff is awarded to there best wide receiver in the country. The last Trojan to win this was Marquise Lee in 2012. Lee had 118 receptions for 1,721 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Lee was eventually selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.