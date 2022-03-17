Report Reveals Why QB Caleb Williams Can Change 'USC's Offense Overnight'

Quarterback Caleb Williams is gearing up for his first spring camp with the USC Trojans. Williams, entered the transfer portal in January, after spending one season at Oklahoma. He announced his commitment to USC in February.

Athlon Sports details why Williams could be a game-changer for the Trojans' offense in 2022.

"The dangerous skill set Williams brings with him is going to change USC's offense overnight. This is a guy who can legit beat you at three different levels — with his accuracy, legs, and his arm strength. He can spread the ball anywhere it needs to be and at any level. It's not something he struggles with, either. He's been doing this since high school.

His system in high school saw him throwing from sideline to sideline, as well as up over the top in their breadbasket. I'm not saying they're the same player, but the ability to do what he can do is found in players like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Williams has that talent.

One of the best things that Williams brings with him is a complete understanding of what Riley is going to ask of him. One of the things transfer quarterbacks can struggle with is learning the new offense.

That will not be an issue for Williams, as Riley was not only his primary recruiter on two occasions, he was also his coach at Oklahoma. This means USC should be able to hit the ground running with Williams connecting with his new receivers over spring practice and the summer."

Williams threw for 1,912 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He is favored to win the starting job in 2022.

