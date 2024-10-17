Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears Flexed To National TV Slot vs. Jayden Daniels' Washington Commanders
It didn’t take long for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to take the National Football League by storm. In just six games, both rookie signal-callers have their teams with a 4-2 record and are neck and neck in the Rookie of The Year race. On Sunday, October 27, the two will face off in Washington.
The meeting between the standouts has been flexed to a national spotlight game. The Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders is now being played at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 on CBS. There’s also speculation that the A-side crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call. Considering the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals are being moved to the 1 p.m. slot, it puts into perspective the demand for these young stars.
Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, who represent two of the most successful franchises in recent years that have both made Super Bowl appearances in the last three seasons, are being bumped for two rookie quarterbacks. Sure, the Chicago and DMV markets help, but there are not many bigger matchups name recognition-wise than a Burrow vs. Hurts matchup.
It speaks to the level of excitement currently and projection for what Williams and Daniels might look like in the future. This could be the berth of a new quarterback rivalry for a decade to come. The two players are tied at the hip in more than one way. Former USC Trojan Caleb Williams was the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft; Jayden Daniels was the second overall pick.
Both quarterbacks won a Heisman Trophy in college and carried their teams to double-digit wins, but ultimately missed out on the playoffs primarily due to subpar defensive performances in big games. Both quarterbacks and their skill sets have been thoroughly questioned and doubted. There was also discussion about if either quarterback would be able to lead a locker room.
The rookies have answered those questions as well as one could hope for this early into their careers. Caleb Williams has rewritten the Bears’ rookie quarterback records in just six games. He’s already tied for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in a season with nine. Williams also became the first rookie quarterback in a quarter century to throw for four passing touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars.
Jayden Daniels is currently 9th in passing yards, 3rd in quarterback rating, and only has two interceptions all season. Daniels has six passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns and is completing 75.3 percent of his passes, which ranks number one in the National Football League. Daniels's threat as both a passer and a runner, coupled with his toughness, poses a serious threat to a stifling Bears defense.
There’s a long way to go before this duo becomes one of the best rivalries from afar in football. There’s so much that can happen both good and bad that may prohibit this potential rivalry from living up to the expectations — but that’s all the more reason to tune into this game and enjoy the present.
