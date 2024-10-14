Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Touchdown Streak, Feud With Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis
Former USC Trojans and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the more notable players in the NFL. Feuds with any player are typically high-profile, but especially with one of the biggest names on the most popular teams, the Dallas Cowboys. A personal feud between St. Brown and Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis was made public after a podcast appearance on The Pivot by St. Brown.
That feud spilled over to the game between the Lions and Cowboys on Sunday and well into the day Monday as the two butted heads on the field and the internet.
"You a b---h" was the message from Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis in a screenshot of an Instagram direct message shared via social media by St. Brown. While the personal battle was fun off the field, the result on the field was conclusive.
The Detroit Lions moved to 4-1 on the season after putting up one of the biggest lopsided victories in the NFL’s recent history by the score of 47-9. The passing attack from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and quarterback Jared Goff was once again well-balanced and featured all weapons in the arsenal. With results like they’ve had, it would be silly to deviate to focus on one player.
St. Brown finished the game with four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown grab to put a bow on the win for the Lions. The touchdown catch marked the third consecutive week that St. Brown has had a touchdown reception, and he also boasts a 94% catch rate on 18 targets through that three-game stretch.
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s role isn’t as prominent as it was last season with the emergence of wide receiver Jameson Williams, but he’s still an incredibly important figure in the Lions’ offensive scheme. St. Brown still leads the Lions receiving crop with 31 receptions, nearly double the amount of catches as Williams who has 16.
With those 31 receptions, St. Brown is tied for 13th in the National Football League in receptions. he is also tied with Williams for the team lead in touchdowns with three on the season. That places St. Brown tied for 10th in the NFL. With 289 receiving yards, St. Brown is second on the team in receiving yards.
So, despite a reduced role, the impact is still felt not only in regards to the team’s success, but St. Brown a is still on pace to have a thousand-yard, ten-touchdown reception season for a serious Super Bowl contender. It’s hard to replicate the success St. Brown has had year in and year out so far, but even if the numbers dip slightly, the bigger picture is as bright as it’s ever been.
