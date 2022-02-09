Caleb Williams Explains USC Commitment On Good Morning America

USC quarterback Caleb Williams appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss his decision to transfer from Oklahoma to Southern California. Williams entered the transfer portal in January, and announced his commitment to the Trojans on February 1.

“About 10 years ago, my dad actually told me to make a list of schools I wanted to go to and he said No. 1, you can’t have Alabama on there,” Williams said Wednesday.

“So, I ended up choosing schools like the West Coast schools out here. First was USC. Dreams do come true. Next, it was obviously coach Riley and everybody else that came over from Oklahoma here. There’s a certain sense of comfort when you have people like that who you’ve been around here for at least a year.”

Despite becoming a Trojan, Williams reiterated his appreciation for his time at Oklahoma.

“They reacted kind of how I respected them to,” Williams said. “I appreciate all the OU fans. I love all the OU fans. All the love and support they have given me throughout the season before I was playing before I got there and while I was playing. They’ll always be in my heart.”

Williams is the favorite to win the starting job at USC next season, over returning quarterbacks Miller Moss and Mo Hasan.

