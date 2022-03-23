Caleb Williams Breaks Silence On Lincoln Riley Leaving Oklahoma: 'It Was Rough'

All eyes were on quarterback Caleb Williams at his first USC football practice on Tuesday afternoon. Williams spoke with reporters after practice, and naturally was asked about his transfer decision, relationship with Lincoln Riley and leaving Oklahoma.

[READ: Caleb Williams Notes & Quotes From First USC Football Practice]

Williams also shared his reaction to Riley's abrupt departure from Norman, calling the entire situation, 'rough'.

"We all found out together as a team at the old school [Oklahoma]," Williams said.

"It was a little rough, like I said I built such a good connection with him and I didn't think he was going to leave. But he ended up leaving, and that was all good. At that point, it was to be there with the guys that I was with [and] go win that next game that we had, because we did have a bowl game," said Williams.

"It was rough, but we got through it."

USC Quarterback, Caleb Williams

Riley was named USC head football coach on November 28. The news was announced just one day after Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 37-33, on November 27.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach," Riley said in a press release.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

“I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook