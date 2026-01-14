Former USC Trojans Quarterbacks Approaching Historic NFL Achievement

The USC Trojans to the NFL pipeline has become second to none — producing some of the NFL’s most talented players from wide receivers to quarterbacks to defensive stars. This year, two former Trojans have a chance to make history in the Super Bowl.

While other former USC players have won Super Bowl rings, a former Trojans quarterback has never started in a Super Bowl game. Players that have been apart of Super Bowl Championships include Troy Polamalu with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006 and 2009, JuJu Smith-Schuster with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, and Ronnie Lott who won four rings with the San Francisco 49ers.

This year, the Trojans feature two former quarterbacks who are competing in the divisional round: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Sam Darnold, Caleb Williams Have Chance To Make USC History

Darnold and Williams have been two of the most dominant quarterbacks in the NFL this season, with both quarterbacks helping their teams reach their first playoff appearances for the first time in multiple seasons. Williams led the Bears to their first playoff win since the 2010 season, and Darnold led the Seahawks to a No. 1 seed, as well as their first NFC West title since 2020.

Williams is navigating his first NFL playoff run as a starter, while Darnold is in his second. If both the Seahawks and the Bears advance through their respective divisional games, they could meet in the NFC Championship.

While Darnold has been in a Super Bowl as a backup quarterback to 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LXIII, no other USC quarterback has reached the Super Bowl. Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer got close but fell in the 2015 NFC Championship with the Arizona Cardinals.

USC, Lincoln Riley Quarterbacks Dominating In NFL Playoffs

Although Darnold was not coached by Lincoln Riley, the USC coach has his fair share of quarterbacks in the NFL. Riley has coached Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield, Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray and Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts. Williams was Riley’s most recent NFL quarterback who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2024 and won the 2022 Heisman Trophy award.

Darnold played for USC from 2015-2017 under former head coach Clay Helton. As the Trojans starting quarterback from 2016-17, having redshirted in 2015, he threw for 7,229, 57 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Rushing, he tallied 332 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. In the 2026 season, Darnold led USC in a 52-49 upset over then-No. 5 Penn State, and also earned Rose Bowl MVP honors. Darnold was then drafted as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

Williams spent two seasons with the Trojans and three years under Riley. In his first season in Los Angeles, Williams notched 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions, as well as multiple records like single-season passing yards record, single-season touchdown and single-season total offensive yards.

Especially with the Super LIX Champions Philadelphia Eagles out of the Playoffs, Williams and Darnold have a chance to make a run for both of their teams, as well as make USC history.

