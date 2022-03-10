Skip to main content

Insider Details How Oklahoma Football Is Recovering From Lincoln Riley & Caleb Williams Loss

Williams transferred to USC after spending one season at OU.

There is no question that Oklahoma football will look different next season, with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams heading out west to join the Trojans. With USC football scheduled to begin spring camp soon, we got an inside look on what's happening in Norman. 

All Sooners publisher John Hoover details what Sooner fans can expect to see offensively, without Williams in the mix.

"Oklahoma starts spring practice on March 22, and there is no competition. Dillon Gabriel is by far the Sooners’ most experienced QB, and new coordinator Jeff Lebby named him the starter back in early February," Hoover tells All Trojans.

"The backups — at this moment — are a true freshman and a walk-on. Had Caleb Williams stayed, he’d be cramming to pick up Lebby’s system and terminology. With Gabriel, it’s kind of second nature since he played the 2019 season under Lebby at UCF. 

So the left-hander comes in with a broad base of knowledge for what Lebby wants to do, and the hope now is that Gabriel himself will be able to communicate that to the receiver corps throughout spring practice and summer drills."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

Williams announced his commitment to USC on Feb. 1, after entering the transfer portal in January.

[READ: Lincoln Riley Drops Serious Coin On New Los Angeles Home]

[READ: Five Fascinating Facts About USC QB Caleb Williams]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17549506
Basketball

How To Watch: USC vs. Washington, Pac-12 Tournament

By Claudette Montana Pattison46 minutes ago
USATSI_16835199
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Reacts To Carson Wentz Trade

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17744655
Football

Five Fascinating Facts About USC QB Caleb Williams

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17257319
Football

Report: Lincoln Riley Drops Serious Coin On New Los Angeles Home

By All Trojans StaffMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17710769
Basketball

USC Coach Receives Mega Contract Extension

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17840490
Basketball

Two USC Trojans Receive All Pac-12 First Team Honors

By Talia MassiMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17825550
Football

USC's Drake Jackson Sends Powerful Message To NFL Decision Makers

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 8, 2022
USATSI_17504145
Football

USC Players To Watch With Massive Potential Ahead Of Spring Camp

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 8, 2022