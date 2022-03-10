Insider Details How Oklahoma Football Is Recovering From Lincoln Riley & Caleb Williams Loss

There is no question that Oklahoma football will look different next season, with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams heading out west to join the Trojans. With USC football scheduled to begin spring camp soon, we got an inside look on what's happening in Norman.

All Sooners publisher John Hoover details what Sooner fans can expect to see offensively, without Williams in the mix.

"Oklahoma starts spring practice on March 22, and there is no competition. Dillon Gabriel is by far the Sooners’ most experienced QB, and new coordinator Jeff Lebby named him the starter back in early February," Hoover tells All Trojans.

"The backups — at this moment — are a true freshman and a walk-on. Had Caleb Williams stayed, he’d be cramming to pick up Lebby’s system and terminology. With Gabriel, it’s kind of second nature since he played the 2019 season under Lebby at UCF.

So the left-hander comes in with a broad base of knowledge for what Lebby wants to do, and the hope now is that Gabriel himself will be able to communicate that to the receiver corps throughout spring practice and summer drills."

Williams announced his commitment to USC on Feb. 1, after entering the transfer portal in January.

