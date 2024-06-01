USC Football: Caleb Williams Looks Very Comfortable During Bears Practice
Former USC Trojans star quarterback Caleb Williams is already shining during OTAs with the Chicago Bears. The new face of the Bears and the Chicago sports scene has already been seen on the practice field and bonding with his teammates, and is once again impressing on the field.
In a recent clip out of Bears' practice, Williams is seen launching a pass down the field to fellow rookie, wide receiver Rome Odunze. Between Odunze, Keenan Allen, and D.J. Moore, Williams has a stacked trio of playmakers to throw to out wide, which should only help him during his rookie campaign.
Of course this highlight won't mean much come the regular season. There are no pads, tackling, and players are just getting into a rhythm at this point. Still, it's a fun sight for both Williams and Bears' fans who cannot wait until September to get a full look at their next face of the franchise.
Fans will also get another chance to see more of Williams and the new-look Bears before the season start during Hard Knocks. ESPN's Adam Schefter announced Thursday that the Bears will be the team featured on Hard Knocks this year, which should make this season one of the most anticipated for the show. The show will give a closer look at the team dynamic and how the team is looking before the regular season begins.
Williams joins the Bears and NFL after spending the last two years with USC, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and established himself as one the consensus No. 1 pick and quarterback prospect in this year's draft. He capped off his final season with the Trojans completing 68.6 percent of his passes for 3,333 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions.