USC QB Caleb Williams Lands Another Mega NIL Deal

Caleb Williams landed another NIL deal with grooming brand, Faculty, since his move to Southern California. Williams is set to become a part-owner of the brand appearing in ad "campaigns, collaborations and revenue partnerships," according to Obi Anyanwu of WWD.com.

This is Williams second NIL deal since his arrival to USC. Beats By Dre announced a partnership with the former Oklahoma QB last week.

“For Caleb, when you get him early you start to interact with his audience. We’re interested in getting young athletes, we’re interested in the demo so we can show the comfort of expressing," said Faculty co-founder Fenton Jagdeo.

"As we start to grow, expect to see product collaborations, expect to see campaigns. We’re still in the primitive days of the relationship, but expect to see that. He mentioned his efforts in mental health so we’re thinking how we can tie them together.”

Williams spent one season at Oklahoma, starting in the Sooners' final seven games. Finishing with an [11-2] overall record, Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. He announced his commitment to USC on Feb. 1.

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams told ESPN. "Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team," Williams said.

"I want to get to work right away, earn the trust of my teammates, win championships and help bring USC back to being a top-rated program."

