USC QB Caleb Williams Lands Jaw Dropping NIL Deal

USC quarterback Caleb Williams inked another NIL partnership with Beverly Hills real estate private equity fund, Hawkins Way Capital. According to the Los Angeles Times:

"Williams has entered into a long-term agreement with Hawkins Way Capital, a Beverly Hills-based real estate private equity fund, whose partners said they plan to show USC’s quarterback the ropes of the real estate world with the possibility of partnering on future investment opportunities.

For Williams, it’s a chance to leverage his current NIL potential to lay the groundwork for future business ventures."

USA TODAY

"We're going to do more, obviously," Williams told ESPN when speaking about NIL deals.

"I still have two years left in college. Don't really have exact dates for certain things or what's next yet. Just got to school and got to actually be around my guys and go to school and focus on football and get ready for the season. There will be more."

USA TODAY

Williams has also began partnerships with Beats By Dre, Fanatics, and grooming company Faculty. NCAA athletes can now profit off their own name, image and likeness since last July, when the NCAA approved new legislation.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook