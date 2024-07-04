USC Football: Caleb Williams Still Shockingly Unsigned by Bears
Former USC football star quarterback Caleb Williams has yet to sign his rookie contract three days into the month of July. The former Trojan was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, and the two sides have yet to get a deal done.
Williams is one of five first-round picks from this year's draft that has yet to sign his first NFL contract, via Pro Football Talk. One of those players is his new teammate, rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze, who the Bears took No. 9 overall in the draft. Along with the two Bears first-round picks, Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner, and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims, have also not signed their rookie deals.
As the No. 1 overall pick, Williams is reportedly expected to a sign a four-year contract worth around $38.5 million. This would be slightly above what 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young agreed to, which was a four-year deal worth nearly $38 million.
Ideally, the Bears would try to get a deal officially done with Williams (and Odunze) before the start of training camp later this month. The Bears rookies are supposed to report to camp in less than two weeks on July 16.
Williams heads to the NFL after two years at USC and one season with Oklahoma. He was the top quarterback prospect in all of college football after winning the Heisman Trophy and AP College Footbal Player of the Year for his sophomore season in 2022, when he threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He followed that up by throwing for 3,333 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five picks in his final year of college.
Now, Williams is expected to transform the fate of the Bears franchise as the team has lacked a true successful franchise quarterback for much of their history.
