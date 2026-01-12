Caleb Williams Trolls Legendary Rapper Lil Wayne After Historic Playoff Win

There’s no love lost between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. It’s one of the great rivalries in all of sports, with a storied history that began all the way back in 1921.

And in the latest edition of the rivalry, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams led an 18-point second half comeback to defeat the Packers 31-27 in the Wild Card round.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

After the game, Williams responded on social media to a tweet that personally attacked him from legendary rapper and avid Packers fan Lil Wayne. The former USC Trojans signal-caller quote tweeted a snow and Superman emoji, for his new “Iceman” nickname and used a "Da Bears" hashtag.

And then in a hype video he posted on Instagram post Sunday to celebrate the Bears win, Williams used Lil Wayne’s “Mr. Carter” song.

Williams is no stranger to criticism, especially from public figures but this one was satisfying for him. He became the first Bears quarterback to defeat the Packers multiple times in a season since Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh in 1991.

It was also the first time the Bears defeated their division rival in the postseason in 85 years and the franchise’s first playoff win since 2010.

A comeback for the former Trojan is nothing new, and Williams has seemingly captured the attention of the NFL with the win. Afterwards, USC coach Lincoln Riley posted a shoutout to Williams, his former quarterback with the Trojans.

With Williams leading the Bears, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold currently holding the No. 1 seed, former USC quarterbacks represent the top two teams in the NFC playoff bracket. As a result, the NFC Championship Game could be a duel between two former Trojans.

However, both Darnold and Williams will have to take care of business in the divisional round.

There was a ton of build up the game because of the intense rivalry and the two teams splitting the regular season meetings. In his postgame presser, Williams stated, “they wanted us, they got it.”

It was second time in three weeks the Bears got the better of the Packers and it was done in similar fashion. Chicago trailed the Packers by seven late in the fourth quarter, until Williams’ 6-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jahdae Walker with 24 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game into overtime.

And then in overtime, Williams lofted a beautiful to receiver DJ Moore for a 46-yard touchdown pass to win the game and put the Bears in position to claim their first NFC North title since 2018.

More Late-Game Heroics From Caleb Williams

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) applies the pressure during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Williams struggled through the first three quarters on Saturday night, and the Bears had just six points. He was visibly frustrated on the sideline after throwing two critical interceptions. But Williams was also a leader, firing up his teammates on the sideline.

In the final quarter, Williams accounted for 195 yards of offense and threw two touchdowns, including what proved the game-winner Moore with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

Williams continued to troll Green Bay after the game on the Amazon Prime desk. He, Moore and tight end Colston Loveland wore cheese-grater hats, and Williams shredded cheese with an actual cheese-grater on the broadcast.

Williams has made major strides in his second NFL season and first under new head coach Ben Johnson. He has begun to blossom into the quarterback the Bears have been waiting generations for.

The former No. 1 overall pick was emotional in the Bears locker room talking after the playoff win about what Johnson has meant to this organization but also him personally.

“Look at this guy right here. Everything’s he’s done for us,” Williams said. As a coach, everything the other coaches have done for us. It started with him, bringing everybody and all of that. And for me personally, he’s been monumental in my life so far.”

