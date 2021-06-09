CFB Playoff Could Expand to 12-Teams

This could be great news for the Pac-12 Conference.

According to Pete Thamel of YahooSports, the college football playoff could see a significant expansion in the coming years.

The college football playoff has included only four teams each year since January 2015. But a 12-team playoff is now viewed as "the most likely result," per Thamel.

However, not all agree that the 12-team playoff model will go through. ACC Commissioner Jim Philips told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger that it's 'premature' to assume the expansion will be made for certain.

There are 11 members of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers that must agree and sign off on the proposed expansion. Over the next few weeks, the CFP Committee will be meeting to discuss potential changes and options, with a final decision coming in July.

Members of the board of managers that will review these potential changes include Jack Swarbick (Notre-Dame Athletic Director), Greg Sankey (SEC Commissioner) and Bob Bowlsby (Big 12 Commissioner) among others.

USC has never been able to make the CFP since the inaugural season of 2015. However, if the proposed expansion goes through, the Trojans may have a better shot at participating in the championship in years to come.

----

You may also like:

[Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals Exciting News From NFLPA]

[WATCH: Remembering USC Legend Reggie Bush Best Moments With USC]

[READ: Insider Reports USC CB Coach Donte Williams 'All Over' Michigan Commit Will Johnson]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Promo Photo: USC Athletics