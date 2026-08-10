Chasen Johnson Names One Quality Standing Out in USC Cornerback RJ Sermons

RJ Sermons has all the makings of becoming a great cornerback in college football.

The USC Trojans redshirt freshman was a track star at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) high school. Sermons posted times of 10.30 in the 100m and 20.88 in the 200m as a junior in 2025, both were the second-fastest marks in the state of California that season. Even more impressive considering Sermons is a bigger corner at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sermons was a late addition to the Trojans 2025 class. Originally, a five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class, the local product decided to reclassify during his decorated track season last May. He officially enrolled just before the start of fall camp.

The plan was for him to spend a year developing under cornerback coach Trovon Reed on the field and strength coach Trumain Carroll in the weight room. Travel on road games to get used to the college environment. And even though he did not log a single snap in 2025, all of was incredibly valuable for him.

Just over a year later after Sermons arrived at USC, those around him have noticed the strides he’s made.

“R.J. is definitely taking that next step,” said redshirt sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson. “He real athletic. We always tells him how athletic he is, and T-Reed pushes him to take that next step, so that's what he's doing.”

In the spring, Reed stated everything about Sermons has changed from when he first arrived — his mindset, his body, his everyday approach to the game. He’s a more mature player. Sermons is player that could very hard to keep off the field for a second season.

Cornerback Competition in Fall Camp

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sermons has made noise early in fall camp in what Reed has called an open competition. The Trojans enter 2026 with undoubtedly its most talented cornerback room under coach Lincoln Riley, and it’s because of Reed.

Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams headlines the room. Despite suffering a season-ending knee injury last September, the 2024 second team All-Big-12 selection was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal. Reed made sure USC was his one and only visit.

Johnson followed Reed from UCF to Southern Cal last spring after starting four games as a true freshman for the Knights in 2024. Johnson is also coming off a significant knee injury that limited him to just two games last season. He and Williams missed the spring but were fully cleared before the start of fall camp.

After appearing in one game as a true freshman in 2024, Marcelles Williams started 11 games last season. He was vital to the Trojans comeback wins over Nebraska and Iowa in November. The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product saw his confidence increase as the season progressed. That confidence has only grown heading into year three.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, my first year, I didn't really play too much. My second year, I actually got to experience them big time moments, all the drives, fourth quarters, in-game situations,” Williams said. "Getting that experience under my belt, getting used to the speed of the game, and certain things to look for in those big games.

“Played in the College Game Day game last year, so there's like a lot of things that just helps you grow and makes you be able to look forward to the next year because you've been in those situations, so you can build on whatever you did.”

Freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill is the wild card. The Ohio native is very similar to Sermons in terms of the notoriety he stepped on campus with. ESPN rated Hill as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class. He is also a superb athlete that has been more than impressive at each point in his first season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.