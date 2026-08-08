USC Cornerback Chasen Johnson Gets Candid on Injury Recovery

It was a long road to recovery for USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson.

The UCF transfer was a big-time addition in the spring portal window last season and expected to compete for a starting job. However, a knee injury early in fall camp kept him out through the season opener.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson played 34 snaps over the next two games but after re-aggravating the knee injury in week 3, he underwent season-ending surgery. The redshirt sophomore is one of those guys that always walks around with a smile on his face. He can uplift those around him with his personality but admits the rehab process had some low moments.

“I'm not gonna sit here and act like it's perfect. It's definitely ups and downs to it,” Johnson said. “Some days you feel like you're down, some days you feel like you're doing good, but I feel like I climbed that hill somewhere around the middle of my recovery, and I got around that corner. Ever since that, I've been going up.”

After remaining out through spring practice, the 6-1, 195-pound Johnson has been a full-go in fall camp.

“It's so exciting, especially to be around my teammates,” Johnson said. “Just that energy, to be able to be on that field and be that energy booster for the defense.”

Deciding Factors into Staying at USC

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson, a Florida native, is a long way from home. In this era of college football it’s easy for players to pack up and head home or look for another program when things don’t go the way they hoped originally.

But after dealing with adversity his entire first season at Southern Cal, there was no question where Johnson wanted to be in 2026.

“Coming here from a different program and seeing the different standards and how they hold you accountable off the field it's hard to like leave a program like that,” Johnson said. “That really cares about you off the field as a person and that’s what made me stay.”

USC retaining cornerback coach Trovon Reed after several defensive staff changes certainly helped as well. Johnson started four games as a true freshman for Reed when the two of them were at UCF in 2024. The Trojans coach has been with Johnson every step of the way during his rehab process.

“Coach Reed, he always gonna be tough on you. He always gonna push you,” Johnson said. “That tough love ain't never going nowhere. He still kept it the same, and he told me to rely heavily on God and that’s what I did.”

Cornerback Competition in Fall Camp

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson and Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams have both returned from serious knee injuries. Williams was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal and instantly became the most experienced player in the room.

Marcelles Williams was a blue-chip recruit in the 2024 class that started 11 games a year ago as a redshirt freshman. RJ Sermons is a former five-star recruit that reclassified last summer in order to be ready for this season. Freshman Elbert "Rock" Hill is a prized recruit in the 2026 class that was rated as the No. 1 corner according to ESPN.

It's arguably the most talented cornerback room the Trojans have had in Lincoln Riley's five seasons as the head coach. Reed said during the team's media day that it's a wide-open competition in camp.

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