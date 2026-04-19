Trovon Reed Prioritizing the Mental Health of USC's Two Injured Cornerbacks

USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed dealt with injuries of his own during his at Auburn. He knows how much injuries, especially significant ones, can dramatically affect a player’s mental health.

Recovery from injuries is as much mental as physical. The physical progression can be measured during rehab, however, the psychological effect, is a different story. The mental state of athletes has become more of a priority in recent years because it directly affects performance on the field and just the level of importance it plays as a human being.

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams and redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson are both recovering from season-ending knee injuries they suffered last September. They didn’t take part in spring practice, but Reed has made sure he’s been with them every step of the way during their rehab process.

“They handle it like champs. I battled injuries throughout college, so I'm there to be their helping hand," Reed said. "To show them how to get through it, tell them exactly what I did in those situations. The number one thing I did was stay around football, that kept me sane, that kept me happy, that kept me around my brothers. It didn't let me be in a dark room by myself thinking about this injury.

“I make sure they not in those situations. I make sure they at every meeting. If they don't come see me to meet extra, I make sure I call them and let them know, ‘Hey, where you at?’ I don't want you in that dark spot, because the injury could put you in a dark spot. We not gonna let that be one of the problems. We're gonna show up, we're gonna have fun, we're gonna do this thing right.”

Taking Mental Reps in the Spring

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Reed keeps them engaged by not just having them taking part in position meetings, but he’s challenging them every day. Williams is the most experienced cornerback in the room, having appeared in 32 career games, including 19 starts. He was a second team All-Big-12 selection in 2024. Williams chose USC because who Reed is as a person but also what he believes the Trojans coach can do for his future.

“He's basically a coach right now. They run a play, I make him repeat to me exactly what he saw, what he was going to do, things of that nature, to put him in those situations mentally," Reed said. "So when he gets in those situations physically, he knows exactly how to handle them. He's a student of the game. That guy in my office more than me, him and Chasen. That's always a plus when your guys are buying into everything, and they buying what you are selling.

“They can't physically do it right now. It's guys that who can't physically do it, don't show up to things. Don't take the notes. These guys are taking notes. These guys are showing up to everything. They're calling me out of my staff meeting to come meet with them extra. It's always a plus when you got guys hungry to get back on that field because you don't realize how much you love the game until the game get taken from unfortunate reasons. They're showing how much they love it. I can't wait to get them back.”

Johnson started four games as a true freshman at UCF under Reed in 2024 and followed him over to USC last spring. Johnson adds great size to the room at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds.

Cornerback Battle Heading into Next Season

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The return of Williams and Johnson creates more intrigue at the cornerback position heading into the season. Marcelles Williams started 11 games in 2025 as a redshirt freshman. RJ Sermons, a former five-star recruit, reclassified late last summer to get a head start at USC and prepare him for this upcoming season.

Rock Hill was the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class and put together an impressive spring, as did local freshman Jayden Crowder and Brandon Lockhart. Carrington Pierce, the younger brother of safety Christian Pierce, was another addition via the transfer portal from Oklahoma State.

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