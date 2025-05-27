Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams' Offseason Instructions From Ben Johnson
Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson is months into the job in the "Windy City," and he's reportedly given clear instructions to second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Williams has been spending the offseason working on the mental side of the game and his body language, under direction from Johnson.
"There were two areas where the coaches wanted improvement from Williams. Both related to how he carried himself as the quarterback, based on what the 2024 season showed. One was body language. The other was presnap procedure," Breer reported.
The former USC Trojans star was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his rookie season with the Bears saw the firing of Williams' offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and coach Matt Eberflus. A change was obviously needed, and Chicago hired Johnson, the hottest commodity in the head coaching market after his years as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.
Dating back to his time at USC, Williams has definitely shown his emotions and his clear disdain for losing. Williams might feel as though he's under Johnson's microscope, but Breer reported that the former protégé of USC coach Lincoln Riley has taken the feedback in stride.
"To Williams’s credit, he welcomed every piece of criticism in an effort to get better. Which allowed the staff to move quickly to a lot of Lions tape, to give Williams an idea of what Johnson would be bringing from Detroit with him, and Matthew Stafford film, to bring some visuals to what they’d try to work him toward technique and fundamentals-wise," said Breer.
Williams showed signs of the potential that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, taking the Minnesota Vikings to overtime and nearly knocking off the Detroit Lions. Despite Williams' efforts, the Bears lost 10 straight games last season.
The former Trojan finished his rookie year with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Chicago's new coach is coming off quite the successful run in Detroit, leading a Lions offense that averaged the most points per game in the NFL in 2024. Under Johnson's leadership, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff threw for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His quarterback rating of 68.4 was ranked sixth in the league last season.
Can Johnson help develop Williams into one of the top quarterbacks in the league? The former Trojan has carried high expectations with him throughout his career, from being a five-star high school recruit to winning the Heisman Trophy during his sophomore season of college football.
The Bears have high hopes for Williams, and Chicago's new coach seems to be pushing the talented quarterback to reach his ceiling in the NFL.
Williams, Johnson, and the Bears open the 2025 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.