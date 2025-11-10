Why Chicago's Caleb Williams was Biggest Winner of NFL Week 10
The Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants 24-20 on Sunday after Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams capped off a comeback drive with a 17-yard touchdown rush to take the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Williams and the Bears now sit at 6-3, and the former USC Trojans quarterback is proving to many doubters why he was the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It was a snowy day in Chicago, but Williams finished with 220 passing yards and a touchdown pass, completing 20 of 36 attempts. On the ground, Williams rushed eight times for 63 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. In some "Mic'd Up" footage from the NFL, a moment of leadership from Williams was captured before Chicago's comeback drive.
"Just do your job. Just do your job. I'll just throw it to you, catch it. If you're running, protect it. O-line, blow these **** off the ball. Here we go," Williams told his teammates in the huddle.
Williams then led the Bears on a four-play touchdown drive to take the lead and ultimately complete the comeback for Chicago.
Caleb Williams: NFL's Biggest Winner?
Players and teams across the NFL could make an argument as the biggest winner of week 10, including Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor or New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel or the Seattle Seahawks offense. However, Williams is starting to look the part in Chicago, and the young quarterback finallly has some positive momentum in his NFL career.
The former USC star has said that he never loses confidence, but the proof is now in the pudding for Williams and Chicago. The entire game against New York wasn't pretty, but the Bears still found a way to win.
Williams has been known to deliver some fourth-quarter heroics, dating back to his time at USC with Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. In Williams' lone season at Oklahoma with Riley, he led the Sooners to a win over Texas after trailing 28-7 in the first quarter.
Williams dealt with some adversity in his rookie season, losing his coach and offensive coordinator midway through the year. In 2025, however, Williams and the Bears have found a way to survive one-possession games. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams has thrown an adjusted completion percentage of 7.3 and 11 total touchdowns when trailing in games in 2025.
More importantly, the moment of Williams addressing his teammates also shows how his vocal leadership is necessary in the huddle. Bears coach Ben Johnson seemingly has full trust in the former Trojan, and he complimented Williams' clutch performance in the locker room after the game.
"He's got ice in his veins, now. And if you don't believe it now, you just wait, man. The best is yet to come, 18," Johnson said while handing Williams the game ball.
At USC, Williams won the Heisman Trophy while throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2022. The Trojans finished the regular season 11-1, but Williams and company lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, eliminating the Trojans from the College Football Playoff picture.
Williams has yet to compete in the postseason in college or the NFL, but the Bears are currently making a push. Looking at the NFC playoff picture, the Bears are currently in the third and final wild card spot. In the NFC North, Chicago currently ranks third behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.