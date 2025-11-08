Lincoln Riley Addresses Recent Coaching Rumors After USC's Win Over Northwestern
USC coach Lincoln Riley has been recently rumored for several coaching vacancies recently, including Florida and LSU. Following the Trojans' 38-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night, Riley responded to the latest rumors about the possibility of him leaving USC.
"I've been underwater for the last five days, I feel like. You guys know what I sacrificed to come here. I'm where I need to be," said Riley.
With the win over Northwestern on Friday night, USC improved to 7-2 on the season. After struggling the last two seasons, much of the Trojans' success this year is attributed to Riley's coaching. With three games remaining on USC's regular season schedule, Riley has the opportunity to lead the Trojans to their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Why Lincoln Riley Is Likely To Stay With USC
In four seasons as USC's coach, Riley has a 33-16 overall record. Riley is also 2-1 in bowl games and has a 9-6 conference record since the Trojans joined the Big Ten in 2024.
While Riley leaving USC is a possibility, it seems likely that he will stay with the Trojans for the 2026 season. One reason why Riley's departure is unlikely is that USC has the No. 1 recruiting class coming in for the 2026 season. Riley appears to be building something special at USC with the recent recruiting class, and departing from Los Angeles would leave unfinished business with the Trojans.
While many are expecting Riley to stay in Los Angeles, it wouldn't be surprising if he left, especially in the current landscape of college football. Back in 2021, many were shocked when Riley left Oklahoma for USC, taking quarterback Caleb Williams with him. If Riley decides to go, there is a strong possibility he'll bring several USC players with him.
Riley's Focus Remains Leading USC to the College Football Playoff
For now, though, Riley's focus is on leading USC to the playoff. During his time at Oklahoma, Riley led the Sooners to the CFP in three straight seasons from 2017 to 2019. Riley had a 0-3 record in the playoff with the Sooners.
With a 7-2 record on the season, USC will make a strong case to be in the 12-team playoff bracket if it can win the remaining games on its schedule. Following Friday night's win over Northwestern, the Trojans will have two matchups remaining against current CFP top-25 teams, including No. 20 Iowa at home (Nov. 15) and No. 9 Oregon on the road in Eugene on Nov. 22.
USC will close the regular season against its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, on Nov. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Clinching a playoff spot by winning out would be a huge accomplishment for Riley and put USC back on the championship stage.