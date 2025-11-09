USC Trojans Running Back King Miller Provides Injury Update
USC redshirt freshman running back King Miller gave a positive injury update following the Trojans 38–17 win over Northwestern Friday night.
Miller came off the field midway through the fourth quarter favoring his shoulder after an awkward fall on an 18-yard run and did not return. However, keeping Miller out for the rest of the game felt more like a precaution, considering the Trojans were by three scores at that point.
“It’s all right, it’s holding in there,” Miller said. “It was just a nasty fall, just a stinger, right back to playing.”
The USC running back room has already been hit hard by the injury bug this season, so Miller’s update is a sigh of relief for the Trojans.
Making a Name for Himself
Miller has gone from a great story, as a fourth-string walk-on, to one of the best tailbacks in college football over the last month and the numbers back it up.
The Calabasas (Calif.) product rushed for 127 yards on 15 carries and scored one touchdown on Friday. It was Miller’s third game with at least 120 rushing yards since he became the Trojans lead back late in the first half against Michigan on Oct. 11.
“I think it's just a credit to my team, my line, my coaches. I think it's just trusting the process,” Miller said.
USC coach Lincoln Riley had gone back to his roots as a play-caller this season, having a more balanced approach. Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders provided a dynamic one-two punch for the Trojans through the first half of the season.
But with Sanders out for the rest of the year and Jordan trending towards the same end to his season, Miller and sophomore Bryan Jackson has allowed Riley to keep that same approach.
Running Back Depth
Freshman Harry Dalton got some run on the Trojans final possession of the game. The former four-star recruit showed flashes, carrying the ball three times for 19 yards.
"Just casual Harry things. He plays with a lot of confidence," Miller said. "It was nothing different seeing him go out there and just hit the gaps. Real proud of that dude right there."
Dalton, a high school quarterback, is still learning the nuances of the position but his raw skill set has impressed the coaching staff and his teammates
Freshman Riley Wormley made his USC debut against Northwestern. The Lone Star State native suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through his senior year of his high school.
He enrolled early and spent the duration of spring practice rehabbing and continued to do so during fall camp. It’s been a long road for Wormley but finally having the opportunity to run the ball while wearing the Cardinal and Gold was a special moment for the freshman running back.
Even with all of the injuries, it's a deep running back room that consistently pushes one another. And now that Wormley has seen live action, every member of that room has received at least one carry this season.
"I think we just try to make each other better," Miller said. "Every time we step into that room, it's always feedback, no matter what it is. I think everybody. I think it just shows how much trust coach Riley has in the whole room.