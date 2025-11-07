USC Volleyball Receives Exciting News Before Hosting Nebraska At Galen Center

All Trojans

In this story:

The No. 17 USC Trojans women’s volleyball team will face the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, Nov. 16. The match will be held at Galen Center at 12 p.m. PT, and USC announced it is officially sold out. 

Nebraska’s women’s volleyball team is one of the top teams in the nation, setting up a big matchup in Southern California. The Trojans are 18-5, going 9-4 in the Big Ten, while the Cornhuskers are 23-0 overall.

Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace while being recognized during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Playing against Nebraska is tough, but the Trojans will have a sold-out crowd to help boost the team for a critical matchup. Galen Center's capacity is 10,258 seats, giving the team a big crowd to play in front of against the top team in the nation.

USC Volleyball’s Big Season

The Trojans are having a big year under coach Brad Keller, looking to surpass their 2024 season's 22-10 record. The Trojans have lost just two matches at home, against the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 3 and against the Purdue Boilermakers just one day later on Oct. 4.

Outside hitter London Wijay is just a redshirt sophomore and is leading the team with 319.5 points and 3.85 points per set. Wijay also leads the team with 287 kills and 2.46 kills per set.

Nov 18, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans players celebrate with band members after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Galen Center. USC defeated Arizona State 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 25-12. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freshman opposite hitter Abigail Mullen is another big-time player for the USC Trojans this season. While Wijay leads the team in points and kills, Mullen is right behind in stats. Mullen has recorded 309.5 points, 237 kills, and 2.86 kills per set.

Freshman setter Reese Messer is a playmaker for the Trojans, leading with 915 assists, 10.76 per set. The Trojans have a young team that will only continue to get better, setting USC up for success for years to come.

Nebraska A Tough Opponent

Oct 25, 2024; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) celebrates after a point against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first set at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hold one of the most notable women’s volleyball teams in the nation. Even in the first season with coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the Cornhuskers are the top team in the nation. The team is a competitor each season, and it will be a big match for the USC Trojans.

The Cornhuskers' leading point scorer is outside hitter Harper Murray. Murray leads the team with 307.5 points and 4.33 points per set. The junior outside hitter also has 257 kills and 3.62 kills per set this season.

Middle blocker Andi Jackson is also a talented player on the Cornhuskers. This season, Jackson has racked up 240.0 points and 3.38 points per set. The middle blocker also has 182 kills and 2.56 kills vs. set.

Dec 14, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Louisville Cardinals head coach Dani Busboom Kelly answers questions at the press conference at CHI Health Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Nebraska setter Bergen Reilly leads the team with 694 assists, 10.06 assists per set. With the talented and experienced roster, the USC Trojans will have a tough task ahead, and hope the crowd at Galen Center can be used to their advantage.

Before facing Nebraska, the Trojans will face the Washington Huskies on Nov. 9 at Alaska Airlines Arena and then will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 14.

The Trojans will hope to keep their win streak alive, currently with seven, to keep up the momentum before facing the No. 1 team in the nation.

