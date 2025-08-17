Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Receives Advice from Former Bears Quarterback
While the NFL preseason doesn't convey the same pressure the regular season does, the preseason is a time for rookies and franchise players to prove their talent.
For Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the preseason has been an effective platform to lead the Bears back to success.
Ahead of their home game against the Buffalo Bills, former Bears legend voiced his thoughts and advice to Williams. Mitch Trubisky, former Bears quarterback, reminisced on his time in Chicago, and offered advice to the current Bears star.
Trubisky Reminisces on Time with Chicago Bears: 'I Miss It'
"It is a fishbowl, but at the same I would say enjoy it, take it all in." Trubisky told CHGO Sports. "I only had it for four years, I wish I had it longer to be honest. So take it, enjoy the process."
Trubisky was one of the impressive Bears quarterbacks in the years. In four seasons with the Bears, Trubisky finished his time in Chicago with 10,619 passing yards and 64 touchdowns before he moved onto the play with the Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Behind quarterback Josh Allen on the depth chart, Trubisky fills the backup role for Buffalo.
Williams is emerging as one of the most dynamic and talented signal-callers to come through Chicago, and Tribusky reminded Williams that his role is important, and a blessing.
"All eyes are (on) you in this city. It really is a privilege and there is a lot of pressure that comes with that. I miss that. It's a lot of fun to be the franchise guy in that city, especially in a city like this. I would say have fun with it and enjoy the process."
Williams Drew Spotlight During his USC Days
Williams talent was shown before his arrival in Chicago, during his college career as starting quarterback for the USC Trojans.
In two seasons under coach Lincoln Riley, Williams finished with 8,170 passing yards and 72 touchdowns, and broke numerous school records while doing so. Some of Williams records include total offense in a single season (4,919 yards), most touchdown passes thrown (42) and most rushing and passing plays (613).
Williams was also named the 88th recipient of the Heisman Trophy, the Trojans eighth player to receive the honor, and went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Year one leading the Bears offense was promising for Williams, despite the results and the situation he was in.
Bad Situation with Promising Numbers Last Season: Breakthrough Season for Williams?
The Bears went 5-12 and held a 10-game losing streak last season. Williams was also sacked the most in the league, with 68 sacks allowed by the offensive line.
Williams produced 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in his rookie season, impressive numbers for a first-year NFL product.
New coach Ben Johnson is expected to use his offensive mastermind with Williams as well as wide receivers Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Luther Burden III and tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland.
The Bears using their first two available draft picks on receiving corps proves their ongoing development for an elite offense, adding more weapons and targets for Williams on offense.
Williams will face Trubisky as he returns to Soldier Field with Buffalo in preseason week two competition.