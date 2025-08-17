All Trojans

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Receives Advice from Former Bears Quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams returns home field to face the Buffalo Bills in the second week of the preseason. Ahead of the matchup, former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky had some advice for the former USC Trojans quarterback.

Teddy King

Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall.
Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the NFL preseason doesn't convey the same pressure the regular season does, the preseason is a time for rookies and franchise players to prove their talent.

For Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the preseason has been an effective platform to lead the Bears back to success.

Ahead of their home game against the Buffalo Bills, former Bears legend voiced his thoughts and advice to Williams. Mitch Trubisky, former Bears quarterback, reminisced on his time in Chicago, and offered advice to the current Bears star.

Trubisky Reminisces on Time with Chicago Bears: 'I Miss It'

Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams USC Trojans Mitch Trubisky Buffalo Bills Josh Allen Ben Johnson Lincoln Riley DJ Moo
Sep 17, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) warms up before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"It is a fishbowl, but at the same I would say enjoy it, take it all in." Trubisky told CHGO Sports. "I only had it for four years, I wish I had it longer to be honest. So take it, enjoy the process."

Trubisky was one of the impressive Bears quarterbacks in the years. In four seasons with the Bears, Trubisky finished his time in Chicago with 10,619 passing yards and 64 touchdowns before he moved onto the play with the Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Behind quarterback Josh Allen on the depth chart, Trubisky fills the backup role for Buffalo.

Williams is emerging as one of the most dynamic and talented signal-callers to come through Chicago, and Tribusky reminded Williams that his role is important, and a blessing.

"All eyes are (on) you in this city. It really is a privilege and there is a lot of pressure that comes with that. I miss that. It's a lot of fun to be the franchise guy in that city, especially in a city like this. I would say have fun with it and enjoy the process."

Williams Drew Spotlight During his USC Days

Williams talent was shown before his arrival in Chicago, during his college career as starting quarterback for the USC Trojans.

Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams USC Trojans Mitch Trubisky Buffalo Bills Josh Allen Ben Johnson Lincoln Riley DJ Moo
Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (right) poses for photos with his head coach Lincoln Riley during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In two seasons under coach Lincoln Riley, Williams finished with 8,170 passing yards and 72 touchdowns, and broke numerous school records while doing so. Some of Williams records include total offense in a single season (4,919 yards), most touchdown passes thrown (42) and most rushing and passing plays (613).

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor

MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players

Williams was also named the 88th recipient of the Heisman Trophy, the Trojans eighth player to receive the honor, and went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Year one leading the Bears offense was promising for Williams, despite the results and the situation he was in.

Bad Situation with Promising Numbers Last Season: Breakthrough Season for Williams?

Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams USC Trojans Mitch Trubisky Buffalo Bills Josh Allen Ben Johnson Lincoln Riley DJ Moo
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Bears went 5-12 and held a 10-game losing streak last season. Williams was also sacked the most in the league, with 68 sacks allowed by the offensive line.

Williams produced 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in his rookie season, impressive numbers for a first-year NFL product.

New coach Ben Johnson is expected to use his offensive mastermind with Williams as well as wide receivers Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Luther Burden III and tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland.

Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams USC Trojans Mitch Trubisky Buffalo Bills Josh Allen Ben Johnson Lincoln Riley DJ Moo
Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson speaks during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bears using their first two available draft picks on receiving corps proves their ongoing development for an elite offense, adding more weapons and targets for Williams on offense.

Williams will face Trubisky as he returns to Soldier Field with Buffalo in preseason week two competition.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football