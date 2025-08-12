All Trojans

NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Ben Johnson are under fire because Johnson elected to not play Williams in their first NFL preseason game. Chicago fans are disappointed to not see their second-year quarterback get reps but one NFL insider has an urgent message of patience regarding the former USC Trojans star.

Bri Amaranthus

Aug 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) takes the field against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) takes the field against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
One NFL insider has an urgent message of patience regarding the former USC Trojans star and his new coach.

NFL Insider Breaks Down Chicago Coach Ben Johnson's Decision To Hold Out Caleb Williams

Johnson ruled Williams out for the Bears' first preseason game. While Bears fans wait to hear if Williams will get any live game reps in Chicago's second preseason game vs. the Buffalo Bills, NFL insider Kyle Brandt urged fans to trust Johnson.

"Trust Ben Johnson and what he's doing," Brandy said on Good Morning Football. "For years, maybe even decades there has been whining about, 'we need to get this coach and we've got to get this coach. Ben Johnson was the kind of coach the Bears were just never going to get. It was a surprise. It was a lightning bolt when they got him."

"So you got the guy you want... 'Why isn't he playing Caleb in the preseason?' Shut your mouth. Be quiet. Be patient. This is the mad genius that you wanted. You got him. Now let him do his mad genius thing," Brandy continued. "And if that includes keeping Caleb on the sideline, fine. He knows more than us about Caleb and the offense."

Playing starting quarterbacks in NFL preseason games is a hot button topic for many, considering the risk vs. reward of getting extra reps but risking injury.

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) dances on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Johnson's mode of operation as Detroit Lion offensive coordinator was to not play starting quarterback Jared Goff, so this really is not a shock. For three-straight seasons, Johnson led Goff to a top-five offense every year.

The Lions also ranked No. 1 in points per game (33), No. 2 in yards per game (409) and No. 3 in yards per play (6.8)... So Brandt's point about trusting Johnson is valid.

May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson walks the field during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams' NFL Training Camp Under Johnson

Williams has gotten meaningful training camp reps, that included a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. Ahead of Chicago's game against the Bills, the two teams will have a joint practice as well.

Johnson has praised Williams' mental preparation as he learns the new system. Reports from practice have been good and bad, which is to be expected as the duo find their footing.

USC Trojans fans are hopeful that Williams will blossom with Johnson's brilliant offensive mind. Last season, the Bears finished 5-12 in Williams' rookie season. Williams finished with exciting stats of 3,541 yards, with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

After being the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2024, Williams had to adjust to multiple in-season changes to Bears' coaching staff and being sacked a league-high 68 times.

...Not exactly a recipe for success.

Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

In 2025, Williams' future looks much brighter.

Chicago Bears' NFL Preseason Schedule

Chicago has two more preseason games on the schedule.

  • Sunday, Aug. 17: Chicago vs. Buffalo Bills, 5 p.m. PT
  • Friday, August 22: Chicago at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:20 p.m. PT

Chicago's 2025 regular season begins on Monday, Sept. 8, vs. Minnesota Vikings at 5:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN.

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

