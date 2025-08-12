All Trojans

USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs Battling For Top Spot In Recruiting Rankings

The USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the most recent top 25 rankings for the 2026 recruiting class. USC coach Lincoln Riley is in the midst of bringing in the highest rated class in his time in Los Angeles.

Cory Pappas

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the updated Rivals Industry Top 25 Class Rankings. USC has been battling the Georgia Bulldogs and Coach Kirby Smart for the top spot all summer long. 

What does the complete top 25 look like?

Rivals Industry Top 25 Recruiting Rankings For 2026

Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field before the start of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. USC Trojans 

2. Georgia Bulldogs 

3. Oregon Ducks 

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 

5. Texas Longhorns 

6. Texas A&M Aggies

7. Alabama Crimson Tide 

8. LSU Tigers 

9. Ohio State Buckeyes 

10. Miami Hurricanes 

11. Michigan Wolverines 

12. Tennessee Volunteers 

13. Clemson Tigers 

14. Florida Gators 

15. Florida State Seminoles 

16. Penn State Nittany Lions 

17. South Carolina Gamecocks 

18. Washington Huskies 

19. Ole Miss Rebels 

20. North Carolina Tar Heels

21. UCLA Bruins

22. SMU Mustangs

23. BYU Cougars

24. Illinois Fighting Illini 

25. Texas Tech Red Raiders 

USC's 2026 Recruiting Class

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class. USC has received the commitments from 32 total recruits. North Carolina is the only team in the top 25 that has more with 35. Per Rivals, USC’s class consists of two five-star recruits; tight end Mark Bowman and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. 

In addition to Bowman and Pepe, USC has landed 20 four-star recruits. 

USC's crosstown rival, UCLA is ranked as having the No. 21 class.

Lincoln Riley has not brought in a top 10 class in either of the past two seasons, but that is sure to change. Things are pointing upwards in Los Angeles. Will this recruiting class be the momentum the Trojans need to compete in a loaded Big Ten conference and make their first ever College Football Playoff?

Georgia Bulldogs With Another Elite Recruiting Class

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters on Tuesday April 1, 2025 / Marc Weiszer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It comes with little surprise that the Georgia Bulldogs are battling for the No. 1 ranked recruiting class. Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have been a machine since he took over at the helm nearly a decade ago, and it is not stopping now.

Georgia's 2026 class is headlined by five-star recruits; quarterback Jared Curtis and tight end Kaiden Prothro.

The Bulldogs have been elite in recruiting and that has also transferred to the football field. Georgia won the 2021 and 2022 national championships. Even in the seasons where they haven't won it all, Georgia has been a force.

In 2023, Georgia went 12-1, just missing out on the at the time, four-team College Football playoff. Last season, Georgia was righrt back in the championship mix and playoff. The Bulldogs won the SEC championship and earned the No. 2 overall ranking in the inagural 12-team playoff. They fell in the quarterfinals to the eventual national runners-up, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

