USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs Battling For Top Spot In Recruiting Rankings
The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the updated Rivals Industry Top 25 Class Rankings. USC has been battling the Georgia Bulldogs and Coach Kirby Smart for the top spot all summer long.
What does the complete top 25 look like?
Rivals Industry Top 25 Recruiting Rankings For 2026
1. USC Trojans
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Oregon Ducks
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
5. Texas Longhorns
6. Texas A&M Aggies
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
8. LSU Tigers
9. Ohio State Buckeyes
10. Miami Hurricanes
11. Michigan Wolverines
12. Tennessee Volunteers
13. Clemson Tigers
14. Florida Gators
15. Florida State Seminoles
16. Penn State Nittany Lions
17. South Carolina Gamecocks
18. Washington Huskies
19. Ole Miss Rebels
20. North Carolina Tar Heels
21. UCLA Bruins
22. SMU Mustangs
23. BYU Cougars
24. Illinois Fighting Illini
25. Texas Tech Red Raiders
MORE: Revisiting Former USC Trojans' Bear Alexander's Decision To Transfer To Oregon Ducks
MORE: Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson 'Relentless' With Caleb Williams Amid Wild Predictions?
MORE: USC Trojans Betting Odds Revealed For Home Opener Against Missouri State Bears
MORE: Elite Mater Dei Recruit Sets Busy Fall Visit Schedule: USC Trojans, Ohio State, Alabama
USC's 2026 Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans have the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class. USC has received the commitments from 32 total recruits. North Carolina is the only team in the top 25 that has more with 35. Per Rivals, USC’s class consists of two five-star recruits; tight end Mark Bowman and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.
In addition to Bowman and Pepe, USC has landed 20 four-star recruits.
USC's crosstown rival, UCLA is ranked as having the No. 21 class.
Lincoln Riley has not brought in a top 10 class in either of the past two seasons, but that is sure to change. Things are pointing upwards in Los Angeles. Will this recruiting class be the momentum the Trojans need to compete in a loaded Big Ten conference and make their first ever College Football Playoff?
Georgia Bulldogs With Another Elite Recruiting Class
It comes with little surprise that the Georgia Bulldogs are battling for the No. 1 ranked recruiting class. Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have been a machine since he took over at the helm nearly a decade ago, and it is not stopping now.
Georgia's 2026 class is headlined by five-star recruits; quarterback Jared Curtis and tight end Kaiden Prothro.
The Bulldogs have been elite in recruiting and that has also transferred to the football field. Georgia won the 2021 and 2022 national championships. Even in the seasons where they haven't won it all, Georgia has been a force.
In 2023, Georgia went 12-1, just missing out on the at the time, four-team College Football playoff. Last season, Georgia was righrt back in the championship mix and playoff. The Bulldogs won the SEC championship and earned the No. 2 overall ranking in the inagural 12-team playoff. They fell in the quarterfinals to the eventual national runners-up, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.