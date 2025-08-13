Three USC Trojans Recruits Receive Prestigious Preseason Honor
The USC Trojans made waves on the recruiting trail in the spring and summer. They boast the country’s No. 1 ranked class, according to ESPN and the Rivals Industry Team Rankings in the 2026 cycle.
Heading into their senior season, three commits from the Trojans class were named Preseason All-Americans by Rivals, IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.
Pepe is the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit in Florida, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Pepe has been a MaxPreps All-American for his class every single year.
Although, Pepe plays his high school football down in Florida, he was born and raised in Southern California, where his family still resides. His older brother, Kobe Pepe, is a redshirt senior defensive lineman at USC.
Georgia, Miami and Florida made a strong push to keep Pepe in their region, but it was the Trojans who ultimately landed a commitment from the highly coveted prospect on May 1. Pepe is the first five-star offensive lineman to commit to USC since Austin Jackson in the 2017 cycle. Depending on what happens at the tackle position after the season, Pepe could be a plug-and-play guy as a true freshman.
MORE: Revisiting Former USC Trojans' Bear Alexander's Decision To Transfer To Oregon Ducks
MORE: Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson 'Relentless' With Caleb Williams Amid Wild Predictions?
MORE: USC Trojans Betting Odds Revealed For Home Opener Against Missouri State Bears
MORE: Elite Mater Dei Recruit Sets Busy Fall Visit Schedule: USC Trojans, Ohio State, Alabama
Pepe helped kicked off a massive recruiting month for the Trojans and Bowman finished it off when he announced his pledge on May 30.
Bowman, the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2026 class reclassified from the 2027 cycle earlier this year. At the time, USC had some ground to make up, but with general manager Chad Bowden leading the charge, he made it a priority to keep Bowman from leaving Southern California.
Several SEC schools, most notably Texas and Georgia were linked to the No. 16 overall prospect, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but the Trojans were able to land commitment from Bowman.
Bowman is a do-it-all tight end, that has drawn comparisons to former Georgia and current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. He’s an excellent route runner and run blocker. Bowman can have his hand in the dirt or flex out in the slot. He will immediately contributor in Lincoln Riley's offense from the moment he steps on campus.
Last season, Bowman caught 32 passes for 435 yards and eight touchdowns for the No. 1 ranked high school team in the country. In an offense that also features Ohio State commits Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Bowman could be Mater Dei’s go-to pass-catcher this fall.
Their teammate, Topui, is a dominant force on the interior of the defensive lineman at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds. And just like Pepe and Bowman, Topui has a rare skillset at the high school level that could lead to him making an immediate impact as a true freshman.
Last season, Topui registered 6.5 sacks and scored a touchdown in three different ways, an interception return, a scoop and score and one rushing touchdown. He was the L.A. Times Lineman of the Year and MaxPreps first team Junior All-American.
Topui originally committed to Oregon back in October, but had been on record of calling USC his “dream school”.
So, when Bowden arrived in late January, Topui was another blue-chip prospect from the national powerhouse that he went all-in on landing. Topui decommitted from the Ducks in late March and announced his pledge to the Trojans on April 1.