Chicago Bears Trading For All-Pro Joe Thuney To Help Protect Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears are expected to finalize a blockbuster NFL trade for Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney, league sources confirmed to USC Trojans on SI. This move follows the theme for new head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles this off-season, as the Bears emphasize loading up proven talent along the offensive line in an attempt to protect second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.
Williams was sacked 68 sacks, third-most in NFL history, in his rookie season.
Details around the trade are still emerging, but The Athletic’s Dianna Russini is reporting that the deal is centered around a 2026 fourth-round draft pick. The Bears get a potential future gold jacket level player and the Kansas City Chiefs get flexibility for the future and immediate cap relief. Protecting former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was always going to be a priority this offseason, but the Bears are being more aggressive than previously thought.
"The clearer the vision, the more aggressive you can be, and that's important. You want to be selective in free agency...But if there are certain players that hit all the check boxes that you need, there’s really no reason to hold back and you can be aggressive in those situations." General manager Ryan Poles said about the free agency and trade market at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The Bears have wasted no time making those statements a reality. Prior to the Thuney signing, the Bears made a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joanh Jackson. One of the biggest areas for improvement with the offensive line was the interior. Caleb Williams was sacked a franchise-record amount of times this past season and the interior pressure was a big reason why. With Thuney and Jackson added, that area becomes an immediate strong suit.
The ability to have less pressure on the inside will allow for Caleb Williams to showcase how talented and athletic he is within the pocket instead of having to be flushed and go into creation mode for most of the game. Bad habits were developed due to constant pressures, but the mental side of the game has always been Williams’s biggest strength.
"To have an athlete like Caleb [Williams] extend a play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that's what gets me going a little bit. I get excited thinking about that because I haven't really been around that since I've been in the league, but I've been on the other side. I've experienced it. It's demoralizing when you're on the other side and you're watching that happen to your defense." said Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson to reporters at the NFL Combine.
At USC, Williams won the 2023 Heisman Trophy and racked up 8,170 passing yards and 72 touchdowns in two seasons. He threw only ten interceptions in two seasons. Can the former Trojans star find success in the NFL and reach his potential? It appears Johnson is determined to help Williams dominate in the NFC.
With the tenth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears could still draft another offensive lineman to secure their future further. Could players like tackles Kelvin Banks Jr, Armand Membou, Josh Simmons, and Will Campbell be in play? Or could a dynamic running back like Ashton Jeanty be added to help stabilize a bad running game? We’ll know next month, but the decision is much more open now than it was an hour ago.