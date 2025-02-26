What Chicago Bears Coach Ben Johnson Said About Caleb Williams At NFL Combine
The Chicago Bears are beginning a new journey as a franchise. With some familiar faces like general manager Ryan Poles still at the helm, and fresh new faces like first-year head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears are turning the page on the past era that was generally far more turbulent than enjoyable.
The first step towards building a winning roster is having a legitimate quarterback and defense. The Bears certainly have the building blocks for a great defense, and now the Bears are certain they have the quarterback to take them into the future. Former USC Trojans star Caleb Williams is looking to leap in his second season, and coach Ben Johnson can’t wait to help him take the next step.
"To have an athlete like Caleb [Williams] extend a play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that's what gets me going a little bit. I get excited thinking about that because I haven't really been around that since I've been in the league, but I've been on the other side. I've experienced it. It's demoralizing when you're on the other side and you're watching that happen to your defense." said Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson to reporters at the NFL Combine.
At USC, Williams won the 2023 Heisman Trophy and dominated headlines. In two seasons at USC, Williams racked up 8,170 passing yards and 72 touchdowns. He threw only ten interceptions in two seasons. Can the former Trojans star find success in the NFL and reach his potential? It appears the Johnson hire is a great first step for Williams.
Some pundits, fans, and even former Detroit Lions players have felt that statement was a slight stab at Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff, who Johnson just coached as his offensive coordinator before accepting the Bears gig, but in reality, it’s simply the truth. Goff is a proven quarterback who’s one of the best in the league at what he does, but Williams does provide an entirely different dynamic and an athlete.
The next step in Williams’s progression is to become more reliable on a snap-to-snap basis. Williams is great in hero mode, but he’s had to default to that comfortability of doing it all on his own too much, and it can be counterproductive. Under Johnson’s guidance, Williams should be able to make a leap in the small details that can help him develop into a superstar.
“There's some things in the development of a young quarterback you've got to have, and I know that he's going to hit that first and really help him be the best professional football player he can possibly be. But I love the excitement from both Ben and from Caleb. I know he's eager to get started and work with Ben and get his career going in Year Two.” Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said.
"The clearer the vision, the more aggressive you can be, and that's important. You want to be selective in free agency...But if there are certain players that hit all the check boxes that you need, there’s really no reason to hold back and you can be aggressive in those situations." Poles continued about the free agency market and potentially acquiring more pieces to the roster.
One factor that would undoubtedly aid in Williams's development is an improved offensive line and run game. Finding an offensive line, whether it be through free agency or the draft, will be a point of emphasis for the Bears in the coming months. The NFL Combine is the biggest step towards the finalization of the evaluation process, and then free agency hits before the draft. The Bears will look much different a month from now than they do today.