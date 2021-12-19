USC Cornerback Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    USC Cornerback Chris Steele Declares For 2022 NFL Draft
    Steele was a three-year starter at USC.
    Junior cornerback Chris Steele declared for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. The USC veteran took to social media to announce the news.

    "These past 3 seasons at USC have been some of the best times of my life," Steele said. 

    "After much thought and prayer, I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2022 NFL draft. Although my time suiting up as a Trojan is over. I look forward to completing my degree and showing the next level what I've been preparing for my whole life."

    Steele was a three-year starter at USC, and earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors as a sophomore. As a junior, Steele had 33 tackles, three deflections and two interceptions in 11 games played. He finishes his career as a Trojan with 94 total tackles, three interceptions, and one sack.

