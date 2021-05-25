Clay Helton Compares USC WR Drake London to NFL Great

London looks to become a breakout star for the Trojans this year...

USC football head coach Clay Helton appeared on Fox Sports No. 1 Ranked Show to discuss the progression of USC's program and wide receiver Drake London.

With the departure of wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, London is projected to become the next breakout star for the Trojans'. Helton told RJ Young, host of the No. 1 Ranked Show, that he expects London to become as 'prolific' as Michael Pittman Jr., who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts.

Helton said, "Now, we really feel, to be honest with you, that Drake's potential can [allow him to] line up anywhere. You’ll see him on the outside this year. I really think he's going to be more Mike Evans-ish at the end of the day."

He went on to say, "I think he's going to be Mike Evans. I've watched it in the spring where we've moved him outside some, and man, he has been dynamic. I mean, he is a nightmare."

The USC offense is definitely on the upswing. In 2018, they averaged 26.1 points per game, in 2019 they averaged 32.5 points per game, and in 2020 they averaged 33.3 points per game. USC also finished in the top-25 for the first time in three years.

London will look to add to that success this season, and become a household name across college football this fall.

Last season London tailed 33 receptions, 502 yards, and three touchdowns.

