How to Watch USC vs. Indiana: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The No. 18 USC Trojans have three more opportunities to prove to the College Football Playoff committee that they are worthy of making the cut. Following a season-altering win over then-No. 2 Ohio State at the Coliseum on Oct. 31, the Trojans are back in action after a bye week, looking to slay another giant when they travel to Bloomington to take on the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers.

While Indiana is ranked nine spots ahead of USC, this matchup could be much closer than the rankings suggest. The Hoosiers' position in the CFP rankings has been a subject of controversy after they dropped five spots despite not playing a game in Week 10. Meanwhile, USC enters the matchup with plenty of momentum following its statement win over the Buckeyes and has an opportunity to make another significant jump in the eyes of the playoff committee.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless of the rankings, Saturday's matchup presents a major opportunity for the Trojans. A win over Indiana would give USC another marquee victory, this time on the road, potentially quieting some of the questions surrounding the team's ability to perform away from the Coliseum.

It would also have significant implications for the Big Ten race, as a USC victory could reshape the conference standings and put Indiana's hopes of competing for a conference title in jeopardy due to the league's tiebreaker scenarios.

With three regular-season opportunities remaining to strengthen its playoff resume, USC cannot afford to overlook the importance of this matchup. Saturday's showdown in Bloomington carries major postseason implications for both programs.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium — Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS

Fans can watch the game live on CBS through traditional cable/satellite or live TV streaming platforms that carry local CBS stations (such as Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV), or stream via Paramount+ with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) returns a kickoff against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: Indiana -8.5 (-110) | USC +8.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 50.5 points (Over -108 / Under -112)

Moneyline: Indiana -340 | USC +270

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

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The No. 18 USC Trojans have two more opportunities to strengthen their College Football Playoff reume, but Saturday's road matchup against the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers presents their biggest challenge yet. Coming off a bye week, Lincoln Riley's team will look to build on its upset victory over Ohio State and carry that momentum into Bloomington for a pivotal Big Ten showdown.

USC enters the matchup at 7-2 and needs a strong finish to keep its playoff aspirations alive. A victory over one of the nation's top teams would give the Trojans a resume-defining win and put them in a much better position heading into the final stretch of the regular season. It would also put USC back in the conversation for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game after a season that appeared to be slipping away following a 24-7 loss to Wisconsin.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the Trojans will have their hands full against an Indiana team that has established itself as one of the most physical and defensively sound programs in the country. Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers are 8-1 and have remained in the top 10 despite a recent stretch of close calls that has raised questions about their offense.

Indiana has needed overtime to get past Michigan and Minnesota in consecutive weeks, including a narrow escape against the Golden Gophers that required a program-record 60-yard field goal from kicker Paddy McAteer.

The Hoosiers have struggled to find consistent offensive production, and their quarterback situation has added another layer of uncertainty heading into Saturday.

Season-long starter Josh Hoover injured his throwing arm against Minnesota and was eventually replaced by veteran backup Grant Wilson. Wilson completed 9 of 17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown after entering the game, which gives Cignetti another option as Indiana prepares for one of its biggest games of the season. The Hoosiers have yet to announce which quarterback will start against USC.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of who takes the first snap, USC's defense will need to be prepared for Indiana's physicality. The Hoosiers have two productive running backs in Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe Jr., both of whom are averaging more than five yards per carry and have surpassed 700 rushing yards this season. Their receiving corps is equally dangerous, with tight end Charlie Becker and wide receiver Nick Marsh providing Cignetti with a physical one-two punch on the outside.

The Hoosiers' defense presents an entirely different challenge. Indiana ranks fourth nationally against the run, allowing just 2.3 yards per carry, and has not surrendered a rushing touchdown over its last three games. USC will need to find ways to move the ball through the air and take advantage of its efficiency on third down to keep drives alive.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava and USC's passing attack could be a major advantage for the Trojans in this matchup. USC ranks No. 12 nationally in passing offense and is averaging 294.4 yards per game. On top of that, Maiava has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,525 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions through nine games.

The Hoosiers enter as an 8.5-point favorite, but their recent performances have shown that they are not invulnerable.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the victory against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two games remaining after Saturday, USC cannot afford many more setbacks. A win over Indiana would not only give the Trojans one of the biggest victories of Riley's tenure but also put their postseason hopes firmly back in their own hands.

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