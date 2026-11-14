USC Learns Fate of Indiana Quarterback Josh Hoover Before Kickoff

The No. 18 USC Trojans entered Bloomington not knowing who would be the opposing quarterback starter. Rumors circulated that the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers were considering either Grant Wilson behind center or rolling with two passers, including throwing in injured starter Josh Hoover.

Yet many, including USC, wondered if Hoover would play amid his previous injury against Minnesota.

Well, IU coach Curt Cignetti revealed the status of Hoover before kickoff of the Nov. 14 showdown at Memorial Stadium.

Curt Cignetti Reveals Josh Hoover Status for USC at Indiana

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The national champion-winning coach Cignetti handed the Big Ten Network this pregame update on his week one starter, Hoover.

"We have a plan, and we'll unveil it tommorrow," Cignetti said.

This indicates that Hoover could see snaps for the Hoosiers' offense even though Wilson guided the 23-16 win over the Golden Gophers in overtime. According to CBS' Jenny Dell, Wilson is getting the start against USC.

Curt Cignetti says on BTN that Josh Hoover is available to play against USC and has looked better during this week of practice. Talked positively about Grant Wilson, but did not name a starter for #iufb.



“We have a plan and we’ll unveil it tomorrow.”https://t.co/HNeR6deW97 pic.twitter.com/x5XPOem5HP — Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31) November 13, 2026

Wilson hit 9 of 17 passes for 156 yards and tossed one touchdown in the win over the Golden Gophers. Hoover finished with 8 of 19 passes for 119 yards and tossed one touchdown, but got picked off once.

Lincoln Riley Weighed in on Indiana Quarterback Situation

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USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, coach Lincoln Riley hinted that the Trojans' defense would see two quarterbacks inside Memorial Stadium during an episode of Trojans Live on Nov. 9.

"We've had a chance to see both of these guys but we've got to be ready for both," Riley said. "They have their strengths and weaknesses and certainly some things that favor the other. We've got to be ready for them and potentially see both guys. They're both very capable of running their offense."

Riley raved about the structure of the IU offense too leading into the matchup.

"Really good football team. Definitely one of the more explosive offenses in the country. They return a lot of good players. They have multiple great wide receivers and an experienced quarterback. They're good at the running back position and offensive line," Riley added.

USC at Indiana Carries Major Implications Moving Forward in 2026

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The road to the Big Ten Conference Championship Game on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis, Indiana, becomes crystallized after Nov. 14, along with the College Football Playoff picture.

And both USC and Indiana are very much in the mix for both spots. The Trojans improved their chances by beating Ohio State on Halloween, with the Buckeyes ranked No. 2 at the time. Indiana, meanwhile, still entered in outstanding shape for both the conference title and a CFP spot with its 8-1 overall record.

Granted, UCLA helped strengthen its case by avoiding the Nov. 13 upset against Illinois at the Rose Bowl, keeping the Bruins undefeated and in the hunt for the conference title and CFP. Even the Oregon Ducks aren't out of the race just yet despite taking three regular season losses. Oregon already owns the tiebreaker over USC thanks to its 41-27 rout on Sept. 26 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

But USC taking down Indiana can boost the Trojans' chances to make it to Indianapolis on Dec. 5 with the conference title on the line, plus impress the CFP committee. Even if it means the Trojans preparing for two Indiana quarterbacks to get there.

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