Clay Helton Reveals Why Amon Ra-St. Brown is a 'Offensive Player with a 'Defensive Mentality'

USC Head Coach Clay Helton appeared on the NFL Networks to discuss his perspective on some of his former players entering the NFL.

During his interview he discussed why wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is special, and what he brings to the Lions.

"He is an offensive player that plays with a defensive mentality" said Helton.

"Here is another versatile player, he played inside the majority of his sophomore year, he moves outside for us last year. He can literally play every position in that receiver group with extreme intelligence" Helton said.

"And then his competitiveness shines through. One of the most competitive players I've ever been around in my 26 years [of coaching]."

The USC coach went on to say, "If you're looking for toughness, if you're looking for work ethic, if you're looking for that blue collar mentality each and every day with great leadership capabilities, that is Amon-Ra St. Brown."

USC had seven players declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, and five received official draft offers. The remaining two, Tyler Vaughns and Olaijah Griffin finished day three as UDFA but signed with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

First off the draft board was offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker who was selected by the Jets at pick No. 14. Next was defensive lineman Jay Tufele who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick No. 106. And third was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who went to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 112.

St. Brown finished his college career at USC with 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns. He revealed he is 'grateful' and ready to 'get to work' with his new team in Detroit.

