When Will USC Announce O-Line Hire?

USC has reportedly hired a new offensive line coach in Texas State's Clay McGuire after dismissing Tim Drevno earlier this month. Several news outlets have reported the news after FOX Sports Bruce Feldman tweeted,

"SOURCE: #TexasState O-Line coach Clay McGuire is getting hired by #USC as the Trojans new offensive line coach. Clay is an Air-Raid guy and has worked in the Pac-12 from his days at WAZZU."

When taking a look at McGuire's background, his credentials indicate that he would be a natural fit. McGuire has plenty of experience coaching and playing in an Air-Raid system, which aligns well with Graham Harrell's playbook.

McGuire has spent two seasons as the offensive line coach at Texas State after spending time as the running back coach at Texas Tech. Prior to his lone star state stint, the offensive line coach worked under Mike Leach at Washington State and played for him at Texas Tech.

Needless to say, Leach is known as the "king of the Air-Raid" and having experience both playing and coaching under him provides a good foundation for his future at USC. McGuire also has experience working in the Pac-12 conference, which is valuable.

Although USC Athletics has not officially confirmed the news of their [speculated] new hire, we can assume that an announcement is coming soon. On Tuesday, the Trojans announced the hire of new Director of Recruiting Strategy in Marshall Cherrington; and Wednesday was the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. The Trojans could be waiting to let the dust settle before making the big announcement, welcoming Clay McGuire to the Trojan family.

Looking Ahead: As for when USC will officially confirm the news, that is still to be determined. However with all of the speculation, it is likely that USC Football will release a statement sooner than later.

