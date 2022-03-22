Skip to main content
Colin Cowherd Has 'Goosebumps' About USC Spring Football

USC football begins spring football on March 22.

USC football begins spring camp today, and Colin Cowherd is fired up about it. Cowherd, took to social media writing, "Lincoln Riley's first practice today @USC_FB Goose Bumps. He knows I'm on speed dial if he needs me." 

The Trojans will hold closed practices through March 22-April 21; and their spring game on April 23. The spring showcase will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at noon PT and will broadcast LIVE on ESPN.

This game will be USC's fans only opportunity to see the Trojans before the 2022 football season.

This spring marks the beginning of the Lincoln Riley era at USC. Riley was hired by Southern California on November 28.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach," Riley said in a press release.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

“I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.” 

