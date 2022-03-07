Colin Cowherd Shares Honest Thoughts On Pac-12 QB Leaving For LSU

Daniels will transfer to LSU, after spending three seasons in the Pac-12 conference.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels signed with LSU on Sunday, after entering the NCAA transfer portal in February. LSU football announced the news in a press release shared over social media.

“Jayden is an outstanding player who will make our quarterback room even stronger,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said.

“He’s a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his feet. We are excited to welcome Jayden to our program as we continue to build a roster of student-athletes who will compete for championships on the field and work just as hard in the classroom to earn their degree.”

USA TODAY

Daniels was a three-year starter for Arizona State, and helped lead the Sun Devils to an 18-12 record with two bowl game appearances. He threw for 2,380 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd called Daniels move an 'upgrade' as he makes his transition from the Pac-12 conference to the SEC.

Daniels will work under LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who formerly coached at Notre Dame. Kelly was named LSU's 34th head football coach on November 30.

