Colin Cowherd on USC's Loss to Oregon State: 'The SC Staff is Getting Their Resumes Ready'

Despite being favored to win, the USC Trojans gained their second loss of the season to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night.

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd is known for his bold opinions, and unleashed his thoughts on USC's brutal loss to the Oregon State Beavers 45-27. The loss was the first time the Beavs have defeated the Trojans on their home turf since 1960.

If there was any chance of interim head coach Donte Williams landing the gig after the 2021 season, Cowherd believes that ship has sailed. The radio host even tweeted that USC's staff should be 'getting their resumes ready' for next season.

"Another reminder — USC needs to go hire a big time head coach since, you know, it’s a big time job. Not experiment. Not be someone’s first great coaching break or opportunity. Again, all together now, a PROVEN, winning head coach," Cowherd said.

"I mean the SC staff is getting their resumes ready. This happens w interim coaches. Staff pivots into career survival mode. You especially see it in bowl games. Last night was a mess. Team was unprepared."

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn has yet to speak on the progress of his national head coaching search since announcing the firing of previous head coach Clay Helton. Helton was fired two days after USC's loss to the Stanford Cardinal at home, 42-28. He spent six seasons leading the Men of Troy and went 45-23 overall.

