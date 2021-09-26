USC QB Jaxson Dart's Injury Timeline Revealed

USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart could return to the field sooner than later, according to interim head coach Donte Williams.

Dart, suffered a torn meniscus last weekend against Washington State, and underwent surgery this week. Despite having the minor procedure, Williams expects the Utah native to be week-to-week with his recovery.

"[He is] week-to-week," Williams said. "So we actually didn't think it was nothing too bad, next thing you know he needed a small procedure, and he will be week-to-week."

Last weekend, Dart filled in for starting quarterback Kedon Slovis, after the junior QB became sidelined with a neck injury. The young gunslinger finished the day with 391 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

During USC's Trojans Live radio show, Williams listed Dart as "day-to-day" after getting "dinged up" in Pullman. However, Dart was not seen at practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, and limited information on his status was provided by Williams as the week went on. "I know everyone wants to ask about our quarterback situation," Williams said. "There's no new updates right there. We'll all find out on Saturday at the game."

Dart was present at the Coliseum on Saturday night, but not dressed out in pads & full uniform. Instead he cheered on his teammates from the sidelines with a knee brace.

Dart hails from Corner Canyon High School in Draper (Utah), and was named the 2020 MaxPreps Utah High School Football Player of the Year and the Gatorade National Player of the Year prior to starting his career at USC.

