Colin Cowherd Makes Jaw-Dropping Prediction For USC Football: 'College Football Natty'

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd made a bold prediction for USC football on March Madness' Selection Sunday.

Cowherd tweeted a photo of himself watching the program, at the same moment Miami found out their NCAA tournament seeding. The Hurricanes earned the No. 10 seed, and will play No. 7 seed USC in Greenville, SC on Friday.

"USC meets Miami in round one," Cowherd said. "Also going to meet in three years for the college football Natty."

Cowherd has been vocal over the past few years, on college football being at its best when the Hurricanes and Trojans are relevant. Both programs hired new head coaches in 2021, and are in the initial rebuilding stages.

Miami hired Oregon's Mario Cristobal on Dec. 6 and USC hired Lincoln Riley on Nov. 28.

USA TODAY

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach," Riley said in a press release.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

