College Football Playoff Rankings Projection Before Official Bracket Release
With the College Football Playoff bracket nearly finalized, what will the penultimate rankings release look like? The biggest upset of rivalry week came from No. 16 Texas defeating No. 3 Texas A&M and ruining the Aggies' perfect season. While Texas A&M likely isn't eliminated from the CFP with a loss, the Aggies will miss the SEC Championship Game and are unlikely to receive a bye in the first round.
Will No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 6 Oregon, and No. 7 Ole Miss move up and slide past Texas A&M? The saga of current LSU coach Lane Kiffin is finally over, but the impact his departure might have on the Rebels' ranking will be something to watch for on Tuesday.
No. 17 USC is likely to move ahead of No. 15 Michigan after the Wolverines' loss to No. 1 Ohio State. The Trojans are essentially eliminated from any CFP contention and can expect to finish the season as the fourth-highest ranked team out of the Big Ten.
Full prediction of the top 25, as well as some of the biggest questions facing the CFP before the official 12-team field is set:
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Texas Tech
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Miami
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Texas
16. USC
17. Virginia
18. Michigan
19. Arizona
20. Tulane
21. Missouri
22. Iowa
23. James Madison
24. Georgia Tech
25. North Texas
This article will be updated upon the release of the latest CFP rankings on Tuesday evening.
Biggest Questions for CFP Selection Committee
One of the biggest discussions surrounding the CFP rankings is the placement of No. 9 Notre Dame ahead of No. 12 Miami, despite the Hurricanes' early-season win over the Fighting Irish. While the head-to-head issue might not be forced quite yet, both teams in between Notre Dame and Miami will be playing during conference championship weekend.
No. 4 Georgia and No. 10 Alabama are scheduled to face off in the SEC Championship Game, and the Bulldogs are likely in the postseason regardless of the result. Can the same be said for the Crimson Tide if they lose to Georgia in Atlanta? Unlike No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game, the SEC title
In the Big 12, what happens if No. 11 BYU loses a second time to No. 5 Texas Tech in the conference title game? If the Cougars beat the Red Raiders, on the other hand, then both Big 12 teams likely make the CFP.
How close is Texas to making the 12-team field? The Longhorns are expected to stay ranked around USC, as the Trojans have been considered eliminated since the loss to Oregon.
What about the spot reserved for a Group of Five program? No. 24 Tulane seems to have an inside track at the CFP, but more Group of Five teams could be ranked on Tuesday, including James Madison or North Texas.
No. 19 Tennessee, No. 20 Arizona State, No. 21 SMU, No. 22 Pittsburgh, and No. 23 Georgia Tech all lost during rivalry weekend, and many of them are expected to be unranked. The Yellow Jackets lost to Georgia, so they could stay within the top 25, but the door is wide open for the CFP Selection Committee to rank new teams.
College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Miami
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Michigan
16. Texas
17. USC
18. Virginia
19. Tennessee
20. Arizona State
21. SMU
22. Pittsburgh
23. Georgia Tech
24. Tulane
25. Arizona