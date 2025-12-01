USC Pressure Builds on Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s Ohio State Commitment
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley hold an elite recruiting class of 2026, but they are still looking to add more as the early signing period approaches. Four-star wide receiver recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is one player the Trojans are pushing to flip to add to their elite recruiting class.
Dixon-Wyatt committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in May, but the Trojans continued to push for him. He plays high school football at Mater Dei in Inglewood, California, a school the Trojans have had high success with recruiting.
Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 136 recruit in the nation, the No. 18 wide receiver, and the No. 15 player from California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. While committed to Ohio State, both USC and the Oregon Ducks have been heavily targeting him.
Where Things Stand Between USC And Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
Despite the push for Dixon-Wyatt, the USC Trojans may not be in luck with his recruitment. Dixon-Wyatt recently updated Rivals on where his recruitment stands, and the wide receiver is still set on the Buckeyes.
While committed to Ohio State, Dixon-Wyatt admitted several of his teammates are pushing for the receiver to stay at California and join the Trojans, per Rivals.
“It was a bunch of teammates,” Dixon-Wyatt told Rivals. “It was most of my teammates. They were pushing for me. I got to talk to the head coach [Lincoln Riley], I got on the phone with him and had a good conversation, but my friends do what they do.”
“At the end of the day, Ohio State.”
According to Rivals, three of USC’s 2025 recruits are pushing for Dixon-Wyatt to flip to USC: five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, and four-star edge Shaun Scott.
While it is trending that Dixon-Wyatt will stick with Ohio State, it is not impossible for the Trojans to pull off the flip with the help of the receiver’s high school teammates.
Of the Trojans’ 34 commits, 56 percent are in-state recruits. The Trojans have emphasized recruiting within the state of California, and it has helped USC earn the No. 1 class in the nation.
One reason for the success is the way the committed players are rallying for USC. Bowman is the top recruit committed to USC. He is the No. 23 recruit in the Nation, the No. 2 tight end, and the No. 3 player from California. Bowman and his fellow Mater Dei teammates are looking to bring in other talented players that can build a dominant Trojans’ team for years to come.
With the continued push from Bowman and his fellow USC commits, there is still a slight hope that Dixon-Wyatt flips from Ohio State to USC.
What Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Would Bring To USC
Dixon-Wyatt is an elite receiver through his route-running and reliable hands. He can separate himself from the defender and become an open target for the quarterback. The receiver already has chemistry with several commits, such as Bowman, which could help this incoming recruiting class quickly step in together as a cohesive unit.
The Trojans have a history of developing wide receivers and sending them to the NFL. This season, wide receiver Makai Lemon is having an elite year and will likely be the next USC receiver to be a top NFL Draft pick. With the Trojans' ability to develop receivers, and it being close to Dixon-Wyatt's home, USC can land the four-star recruit.
The Trojans also may have the quarterback position figured out. USC has passed the ball at a high level this season with quarterback Jayden Maiava. If Maiava does not return next season, quarterback Husan Longstreet is on pace to take over the team in 2026. Beyond that, quarterback Jonas Williams is a part of USC’s elite 2025 recruiting class and is another player for Riley to develop for the future.
Riley has developed quarterbacks at a high level in the past, and having the position set for the next several years could sway a late flip of Dixon-Wyatt.
The Trojans' offense has been explosive throughout the 2025 season. Adding another elite route runner to develop under Riley will keep the offense consistent beyond this season.
USC has a couple of wide receiver commits from the class of 2025, most notably four-star Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. While it would not be the biggest loss if the Trojans do not land Dixon-Wyatt, a flip would only help USC compete for a national title for the next several years.