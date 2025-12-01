All Trojans

USC Trojans Predicted To Lose Commits During Early Signing Period

The USC Trojans are closing in on the Early Signing Period with one of the top recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle. However, the Trojans will have to ward off any potential programs looking to flip their commits in the 2026 class.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
With their College Football Playoff hopes essentially down the drain with a 9-3 record, the USC Trojans are counting down the days until the start of the Early Signing Period so they can sign a majority of their top-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

However, the Trojans will have to keep a watchful eye in the 11th hour as they look to stave off any teams trying to flip their commits.

Potential Flips?

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Mark Bowman Shahn Alston Justus Terry
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Greg Smith of Rivals predicted that USC could potentially lose multiple recruits on National Signing Day this month.

"USC has done a terrific job building the 2026 recruiting class. Most of the work was done early over the summer. The class is filled with blue-chippers led by California tight end Mark Bowman. But things are little too quiet around the Trojans’ class. I think they’ll lose a player or two on National Signing Day," Smith said.

The Trojans seem pretty locked in their in-state commits, which makes up more than half of their 2026 recruiting class.

However, holding onto out-of-state commitment's has been something of an issue for the Men of Troy. In recent recruiting cycles, the Trojans have seen players like five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, five-star defensive linemen Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson decommit and sign elsewhere.

Who Could Flip

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Mark Bowman Shahn Alston Justus Terry
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although there hasn't been any rumblings of a potential flip away from the Trojans, it shouldn't come as a shock to see a couple of recruits having wandering eyes as the Early Signing Period rolls around.

The Trojans have a pair of four-star running backs committed in their 2026 class. Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux give USC one of the top running back classes in the Big Ten.

Alston is ranked as the No. 12 running back and No. 7 player in Ohio according to 247Sports' rankings.

Another position to watch for a potential flip is the defensive line. USC is slated to bring in eight defensive linemen in the 2026 cycle. Only half of them are in-state recruits.

Reasons For Confidence Heading Into Early Signing Period

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Mark Bowman Shahn Alston Justus Terry
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC shouldn't have too much to worry about for the upcoming Early Signing Period. Most of their recruits have already established that their recruitments are shut down. On top of that, the Trojans have a strict no visit rule with committed prospects, which none of the current class has violated since pledging to USC.

The rule was put to the test when three-star cornerback Jakwon Morris flipped from USC to Illinois following an official visit.

With USC doing most of the heavy lifting during the summer and landing most of their recruits months prior the Early Signing Period, it allowed for the Trojans' coaching staff to focus on keeping the committed recruits apart of their 2026 class.

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

