USC Trojans Predicted To Lose Commits During Early Signing Period
With their College Football Playoff hopes essentially down the drain with a 9-3 record, the USC Trojans are counting down the days until the start of the Early Signing Period so they can sign a majority of their top-ranked 2026 recruiting class.
However, the Trojans will have to keep a watchful eye in the 11th hour as they look to stave off any teams trying to flip their commits.
Potential Flips?
Greg Smith of Rivals predicted that USC could potentially lose multiple recruits on National Signing Day this month.
"USC has done a terrific job building the 2026 recruiting class. Most of the work was done early over the summer. The class is filled with blue-chippers led by California tight end Mark Bowman. But things are little too quiet around the Trojans’ class. I think they’ll lose a player or two on National Signing Day," Smith said.
The Trojans seem pretty locked in their in-state commits, which makes up more than half of their 2026 recruiting class.
However, holding onto out-of-state commitment's has been something of an issue for the Men of Troy. In recent recruiting cycles, the Trojans have seen players like five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, five-star defensive linemen Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson decommit and sign elsewhere.
Who Could Flip
Although there hasn't been any rumblings of a potential flip away from the Trojans, it shouldn't come as a shock to see a couple of recruits having wandering eyes as the Early Signing Period rolls around.
The Trojans have a pair of four-star running backs committed in their 2026 class. Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux give USC one of the top running back classes in the Big Ten.
Alston is ranked as the No. 12 running back and No. 7 player in Ohio according to 247Sports' rankings.
Another position to watch for a potential flip is the defensive line. USC is slated to bring in eight defensive linemen in the 2026 cycle. Only half of them are in-state recruits.
MORE: Steve Sarkisian's Bold SEC Playoff Claim About Texas Raises Questions About USC
MORE: USC’s Lincoln Riley Addresses Shocking Benching of Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane
MORE: UCLA Coach Tim Skipper Gets Real On Costly Penalties in Loss to USC
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Reasons For Confidence Heading Into Early Signing Period
USC shouldn't have too much to worry about for the upcoming Early Signing Period. Most of their recruits have already established that their recruitments are shut down. On top of that, the Trojans have a strict no visit rule with committed prospects, which none of the current class has violated since pledging to USC.
The rule was put to the test when three-star cornerback Jakwon Morris flipped from USC to Illinois following an official visit.
With USC doing most of the heavy lifting during the summer and landing most of their recruits months prior the Early Signing Period, it allowed for the Trojans' coaching staff to focus on keeping the committed recruits apart of their 2026 class.