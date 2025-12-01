USC Fans Will Love New Projected Bowl Matchup
Following their 29-10 rivalry win over the UCLA Bruins in the Crosstown Rivalry at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the No. 17 USC Trojans will await their bowl selection. As one of the top-ranked teams in college football that won't be competing in the College Football Playoff, the Trojans are likely to be a participant in a premier bowl game.
According to CBS Sports' latest college football bowl projections, following week 14, the Trojans are projected to play the Houston Cougars from the Big 12 in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 in San Antonio. If this matchup comes to fruition, then it'll be the fourth meeting between USC and Houston. The Trojans lead the all-time series between the Cougars 3-0, with their last meeting coming in 1996, which USC won 26-9.
What Potential Houston vs. USC Alamo Bowl Matchup Could Look Like
Similar to USC in the Big Ten, Houston is among the top five teams in its conference, boasting a 9-3 overall record and finishing 6-3 in the Big 12. Houston's three losses this season all came at home against the No. 5 Texas Tech (Oct. 4), West Virginia (Nov. 1), and TCU (Nov. 22).
The Cougars are led by quarterback Conner Weigman, who has thrown for 2,475 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions this season. Wide receiver Amare Thomas has been a critical leader for the Cougars as he is second in the Big 12 in receiving with 59 receptions for 906 yards and 10 touchdown catches.
The quarterback-wide receiver connection between USC's Jayden Maiava and Makai Lemon, facing off against Houston's Conner Weigman and Amare Thomas, could be an exciting offensive duel in the Alamo Bowl for fans to watch.
With the potential for two offenses facing off, defense will be a crucial key in the matchup between the Cougars and the Trojans. Houston and USC have put up similar performances on defense this season, as the Trojans have allowed, on average, 22.4 points per game, while Houston has averaged 21.8.
What a Win In the Alamo Bowl Would Mean For USC's Season
The Trojans enter their potential bowl game with a 9-3 record on the season, falling just short of the fan base's hopes of reaching the CFP. All three of USC's losses came on the road against Illinois (Sept. 27), No. 9 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and No. 6 Oregon (Nov. 22), where they had a decent shot of winning. Self-inflicted mistakes led to the Trojans coming out on the losing end in those three road games.
Ending the season on a high note with a bowl game win and 10 wins would satisfy many Trojan fans. Winning the Alamo Bowl would give USC coach Lincoln Riley his second 10-win season with the Trojans since finishing 11-3 in 2022.
Entering the 2026 season, there are high expectations with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country coming to USC. A bowl win and a 10-win season would give the Trojans football program momentum heading into 2026, as they'll face a much more difficult schedule than they did this year.
In his four seasons with USC, Riley has a 2-1 record in bowl games, which includes two victories over Louisville and Texas A&M. Riley's one bowl loss came in his first season when the Trojans lost 46-45 in a Cotton Bowl thriller against the Tulane Green Wave.